How Buhari shunned govt official who tried to undermine Osinbajo – Presidency

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on Tuesday said President Muhammadu Buhari turned back a government official for trying to undermine Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Buhari has been in London for 101 days for medical treatment.

Shehu said this this in an interview on Channels Television’s programme, Sunrise Daily.

Why he made the disclosure:

To dismiss reports that some ministers were shunning Osinbajo and reporting to Buhari in London.

What happened:

The government official took some documents to President Buhari in London to treat.

The President asked him to return to Nigeria and meet the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

“It is not true that ministers are going to the United Kingdom and are reporting to the President. I am aware that a senior official had gone to President Buhari in the UK with some documents to treat and the President said ‘no, I won’t. The man responsible for the country is in Abuja, go back to him,’” he said.

What this proofs:

That ministers are not going to London to report to Buhari.

That Osinbajo is in control, contrary to claims by the Peoples Democratic Party.

President Buhari follows the law and order strictly.

“That is to show you that this is a law and order President. If it is a President that wants power for his own sake, he could probably have been giving directives from there. But he said ‘no, I can’t give directives. I have handed over to the Acting President,’” he added.

What else?:

When asked if he thought those who were appointed by the President will be loyal to only him, he said,

“Anybody who says their loyalty will remain with the President who appointed them does not understand the country’s constitution.

“Once the President has transferred power, if you are the Inspector-General of Police and the Acting President says ‘go and do ABC,’ you are fined if you don’t do it. So, nobody will joke with his job.”