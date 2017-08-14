Osinbajo is a mere figurehead, he is not in control – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo as a “mere figurehead” who is not in charge of the country.

Spokesperson for the party, Dayo Adeyeye told Punch that Osinbajo was not in control, contrary to claims that President Muhammadu Buhari handed over to him before leaving Nigeria.

Adeyeye wondered why the Acting President was yet to assign portfolios to newly appointed ministers.

He said, “The Acting President is not in charge of the country. He is not in charge of anything. This is why nothing is moving forward.

“How do you explain a situation where two of the ministers who were sworn in after much pressure from the people and the National Assembly have not been assigned portfolios?

“He is not in charge. He is a mere figurehead and cannot do anything. The cabals are still in charge. That is why nothing is moving forward in this country.

“The two ministers are just idle. They have no offices, nowhere to resume to and nothing to do. What is the essence of their being sworn in then? They are ministers without portfolios.

“It is a constitutional breach on the side of the government because each state ought to have a minister each. Now, these two states had been without ministers for long and after you reluctantly appointed them, you refused to give them offices. “

He added that the All Progressives Congress won the 2015 election by error.