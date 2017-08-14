Snatch power from old politicians | Obasanjo tells youth

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged youth in the country to democratically snatch power from old politicians.

Obasanjo said since the old leaders are unwilling to relinquish power, it was time for the youth to wrest power from old hands.

He said this in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital at the Youth Governance Dialogue organised to mark this year International Youth Day during the weekend.

The former President urged the youth to work towards grabbing, stating that it is never given on platter of gold.

He urged the youth to stop complaining and get involved in leadership and national decision-making.

“I joined politics from the top. The only position I contested for in Nigeria is the Presidency, but I had track record of achievements which led to that.

“Nobody will choose you, you have to choose yourself. Why should you have to become president at the age of 40? Why can’t you become president at the age of 35? Why can’t you become president at the age of 30?

“General Gowon became Head of State at 33. I became Head of State at 39. And it is because of my track record, and thanks to Abacha(late Gen. Sani Abacha) for putting me in jail.

“Those were the reasons why I have opportunity to come back as elected President of Nigeria.

The point is this -how are you prepared? Are you really prepared?

“You should engage in things that will bring about unity and integration. You see yourselves as Nigerians and one family instead of pursuing things that could divide the country,” Obasanjo said.