Assign portfolios to newly appointed ministers | Reps tell Osinbajo

Some members of the House of Representatives have called on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to assign portfolios to newly sworn-in ministers.

A lawmaker from Lagos State, James Faleke said the ministers were appointed on basis that there were vacancies in the Federal Executive Council.

He said the minsiters were idle, stating that such should not be the case.

Faleke added, “I don’t think that this is the way things should be.

“The 1999 Constitution is specific on the issue of representation of each state in FEC. Kogi and Gombe states were left out for a long time.

“Now that the ministers have been appointed and the Acting President has inaugurated them, they should be given portfolios.

“They were not idle before they were appointed ministers; they were doing something. But, now they are left hanging.

“We urge the Acting President to hasten the allocation of portfolios to these ministers.”

Another member, Karimi Sunday said Acting President had told Nigerians that the ministers will be assigned portfolios “shortly”.

He said, “It s surprising what is happening these days. It will appear that this government is confused.

“It took months after Ocheni and Hassan were cleared by the Senate for them to be inaugurated.

“There was even a resolution by the House of Representatives for the Acting President to inaugurate the ministers.

“What the Presidency has done is partial compliance with the resolution of the House.

“So long as the ministers have no portfolios, it is still a case of saying no ministers. Nothing really has changed from the situation we had before their inauguration.

“The Acting President knows the right thing to do and he should do it.

“Let him not forget that Nigerians will remember that it was during his time as Acting President that two ministers existed, who had no portfolios.”