Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tinubu Okays 50% Electricity Subsidy for Varsities and Teaching Hospitals

Tinubu okays 50% electricity subsidy for varsities and teaching hospitals

Canada’s new rule restricts visitors from obtaining work permits

FG proposes a 10-year repayment plan for prepaid metres

Tinubu works toward obtaining direct flights between Brazil and Nigeria

NYSC prohibits Polytechnic graduates without IT experience from registering

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the price slash on electricity subsidies for all tertiary institutions and teaching hospitals to help lessen their bills and enable them to provide quality services to students.

The news was shared by the Minister of State for Health, Dr Tunji Alausa, who stated that the President had approved a 50% electricity subsidy slash for these institutions and the Ministry of Power was already cutting down the bills and effecting the new prices.

This leniency towards tertiary institutions and teaching hospitals comes after the former had complained several times about being unable to keep up with the quality of education and charging students more to pay electricity fees.

Canada’s new rule restricts visitors from obtaining work permits

Canada has introduced a new policy that states that visitors in Canada will no longer be allowed to apply for a work permit temporarily.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, the policy was introduced in August 2020 to assist visitors who could not leave the country because of the Coronavirus pandemic, which grounded people from travelling.

Additionally, foreigners who have had a work permit in the last year but changed their status to “Visitor” are allowed to work legally in Canada, so they await the verdict on their work permit application.

FG proposes a 10-year repayment plan for prepaid metres

The federal government has proposed a 10-year repayment plan for those interested in getting a prepaid metre but cannot outrightly purchase it.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has announced that electricity customers who receive free prepaid metres can now pay them in instalments for a decade.

The Minister had acknowledged that Nigerians had complained about how expensive it was to purchase a prepaid metre. Therefore, this solution might be the best way to ensure that every home has electricity.

Tinubu works toward obtaining direct flights between Brazil and Nigeria

In his bid to increase the popularity, economy, and relationship between Nigeria and Brazil, President Tinubu has urged the newly appointed Brazilian ambassador to Nigeria, Carlos Jose Areias, to see the realisation of direct flights between the two countries.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale revealed that the President was working hard to improve the bilateral relations between Nigeria and Brazil.

“We have a long history of bilateral and cultural relations with Brazil. You must see Nigeria as your second home and explore the abundant economic opportunities in the country,” Tinubu said.

NYSC prohibits Polytechnic graduates without IT experience from registering

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has informed all Polytechnic graduates without industrial training (IT) experience that they would not be allowed to partake in the one-year service if they did not complete their compulsory twelve-month school IT.

The information was shared by the acting Director of Press and Public Relations, NYSC, Mrs Caroline Lembu, who affirmed that IT experience was necessary for the NYSC registration for all Polytechnic graduates.

The NYSC Coordinator in Lagos State, Mrs Yetunde Baderinwa, also mentioned that the directive will take effect from the next orientation camp as NYSC will not accept anyone without an IT certification.