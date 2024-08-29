Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NCC Declares September 14 Last Deadline for NIN-SIM Linkage

NCC declares September 14 last deadline for NIN-SIM linkage

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NCC declares September 14 last deadline for NIN-SIM linkage

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has fixed a date for its previous deadline for Nigerians who have yet to complete their NIN-SIM linkage.

The NCC threatened to ban all SIM lines that were not correctly or entirely linked to their NIN (National Identification Numbers). Nigerians faced this reality in the first week of August as millions had their lines barred, despite some having registered and linked their NIN-SIM.

The NCC released a statement informing all network providers to complete the verification and linkage of SIMs of all Nigerians before the deadline on September 14.

Police officer and 19 others held for alleged involvement in terrorism

The Assistant Superintendent of Police, A.A. Babangida, and 19 others are held by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) for a month (30 days).

With the permission of the Federal High Court Abuja, the DIA will work towards extracting the truth from the ASP and the 19 others in custody as they have been accused of their alleged involvement in criminal activities like terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping.

The DIA revealed that ASP Babangida had been arrested for investigations since June when they learned that the police officer could be assisting Boko Haram insurgents in wreaking havoc on innocents in the country.

ASUU and FG adjourn strike meeting as FG reviews ASUU’s demands

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government have adjourned their meeting regarding the upcoming strike, which ASUU mentioned earlier, to provide the FG with some time to review ASUU’s demands.

Through the Ministry of Education, the federal government set up a sub-committee tasked with reviewing the requests of the academic union members, as all parties involved will reconvene on September 6.

The President of ASUU, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, said that he was hopeful that the Monster of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, would listen to the laments of the ASUU members and work on satisfying their demands.

“We have met to discuss all the issues and review them. We have given the government between now and the next meeting to see what they have to do,” Prof Osodeke said.

Obasanjo is described as the world’s most documented president

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has been described as the most documented president in the world by the Biographical Legacy and Research Foundation (BLERF) due to his many deeds and accomplishments across Nigeria and Africa.

According to the BLERF founder, Nyaknno Osso, Obasanjo is highly revered worldwide as there are over 320 books and journals of the former Nigerian President detailing his trials and accomplishments.

“Every country we travelled to, the President would say to go to major libraries or the documentation centres, ask for things on Nkrumah, Mandela, and myself, and I would always get materials on him,” Nyaknno said.

FG works on evacuation of civilians as flood hits 28 states

The federal government revealed that it is working towards building evacuation camps for civilians who have lost their homes to the flood.

According to the National Emergency Agency, the consistent and heavy downpours across Nigeria have left a trail of destruction, leaving the people to suffer its consequences.

So far, the flooding has affected 133 local government areas and 28 states, claimed 175 lives, displaced 207,902, and affected 526,703 people in the country.