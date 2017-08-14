Jonathan was not competent in anything, he is the worst – Balarabe Musa

Former governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa has condemned former President Goodluck Jonathan for claiming that his administration was sound economically.

While speaking at the PDP non-elective National Convention on Saturday, Jonathan had said despite flood disasters in many parts of the country, there were no food shortages or arbitrary increase in prices.

He also boasted that his administration grew the economy and fought corruption.

Bur while responding, Musa said Jonathan’s administration was the worst in history.

He added that the former President showed “competence in nothing”.

“Of course, Nigerians have short memories. What is our attitude to all the former presidents, particularly as to how they handled our economy?

“We seem not to have realised that they did less than the present. They are now heroes in a way. They are almost now gloating and trying to decide the fate of the country.

“The ex-President is not only to blame for our failures, his own was even worse. In the present, we have seen competence in a few things, but in his own (Jonathan) case, he showed competence in nothing. He allowed corruption to fester during his own time. But we are not sure if the present administration is not doing worse. This is because the state of the economy can only be reasonably determined by the state of the people.”