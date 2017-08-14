Ignore quit notice by Niger Delta militants | PANDEF tells Yorubas, Hausas

The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has urgd Yorubas and Hausa to ignore the quit notice issued to them by militants in the Niger Delta.

A coalition of Niger Delta Agitators (NDA) had asked people from both ethnic groups to leave the Niger Delta on or before October 1.

The group also threatened to resume attack on oil facilities in the region.

However, PANDEF in a statement coordinating secretary, Alfred Mulade on Sunday said the group’s action was “irresponsible” and should be ignored.

“PANDEF, therefore, wishes to advise all law abiding persons from any section of the country, irrespective of tribe, creed or political affiliation, to remain calm, and go about their lawful endeavours, without fear of molestation, as everything is being done to ensure their safety and protection,” the statement read.

“This call, coming at a time when PANDEF leadership and stakeholders had a very useful meeting with Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, at the inter-ministerial committee on the Niger Delta, a few days earlier, is certainly not an attractive venture. Indeed, this group should know that there is no basis for this kind of this action; it is most irresponsible and should be discountenanced.

“PANDEF, therefore, urges all our compatriots in the Niger Delta Region, particularly the youths to remain calm, patient and patriotic, as we re-double our efforts towards the peaceful resolution of the challenges in the region, including the restructuring of the country along the lines of fiscal federalism.”