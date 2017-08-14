The battle lines have just been drawn on The Voice Nigeria | 3 amazing performances from tonight

Episode 9 o The Voice Nigeria 2019 and we are finally feeling the heat. We have now gone through three rounds o battles but tonight’s show… oh tonight’s show!

There was almost no pairing that didn’t bring it – from Yimika and Bumni’s rendition of Asa’s Eye Ada (which got coach Timi standing in obvious awe and Patoranking – well whatever that was Pato was doing with his shoes) to Grey and Ebube showing us a few things about “ol’ skul swaggin’ luv” with Timberlake’s Suit and Tie, it was almost too difficult to choose our favourite performances.

But we did. So watch and be blessed!

The one that got Timi standing

The one that made

The one that got Timi in fist-pumping fit

The one that got IK Osakioduwa screaming and running

It can only get wayyyy better from here and we cannot wait!