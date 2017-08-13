[The Activism Blog] JAN is offering young people a chance to truly inspire

Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN), a part of Junior Achievement Worldwide, is giving young people an opportunity to volunteer to empower youth or sponsor a classroom.
JA Nigeria is part of the world’s largest network of organisations dedicated to empowering students on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship through experiential, hands-on programs.
Hey fam, our friends @janigeria need passionate VOLUNTEERS. We can vouch that you'll have an amazing and fulfilling time serving with them. Contact the numbers below or slide in our dms for any assistance! Could you be the volunteer our young people have been waiting for? All we need is your enthusiasm and a willingness to teach the next generation and an hour of your time a week. Junior Achievement will provide the training, curriculum, and a classroom ready to meet you. For the 2017/2018 academic year, we have an ambitious target to reach 200,000 students and we need your help! Junior Achievement volunteers, with the support of a teacher, lead activities and discussions on work-readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills in schools. Please volunteer your time (an hour a week) to empower Nigeria's youth or sponsor a classroom of 30 students with just N50, 000. Your support will go a long way to helping us achieve our goal to reach one million students by 2020! For more information, contact us via email: [email protected] , phone: 08172013370 or visit our website: www.ja-nigeria.org. #youth #youthentrepreneurship #youthempowerment #education #money #economy #economiceducation #businessleaders #juniorachievement #impact #volunteers #volunteerinnigeria #workreadiness #financialleteracy #theambercircle #ambercircle #Repost @janigeria with @insta.save.repost • • • #Repost @theambercircle with @insta.save.repost • • •
Follow @ynaija on Twitter