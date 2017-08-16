ASUU wants all the problems to disappear with the wave of the hand – Presidency

The Presidency on Tuesday said the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was “unnecessary “.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this in an interview on Channels Television’s programme, Sunrise Daily.

Shehu’s argument:

ASUU is aware that the present administration inherited the agreements which led to the strike.

The union leaders also know that the Federal Government had set up a committee on the matter.

The Federal Government may not be able to meet the financial obligations of the union, which is bigger than funds allocated to education in the budget.

What he said:

“They want all the problems to go with a wave of the hand. They want all the answers to all their problems at a go. There is an avenue that the government has opened for them for dialogue and it is not closed yet.”