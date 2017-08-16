Obama’s response to Charlottesville violence becomes most liked tweet

Former US President, Barack Obama’s response to the Charlottesville violence has become the most liked tweet in Twitter’s history.

What happened:

A group of white nationalists took to the street to protest the planned removal of a war hero’s statue.

An alleged white supremacist rammed into counter-protesters who were not in support of racist chants by the Nazis.

What is happening now:

Obama’s first tweet on the incident has been retweeted more than 1.1 million times and liked 2.723 million times as of Tuesday evening.

It has surpassed Ariana Grande’s response to the deadly terrorist attack after her concert in Manchester.

response to the deadly terrorist attack after her concert in Manchester. It also ranks No. 7 among the most retweeted tweets according to Favstar, a tweet tracking site.

What he wrote:

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love. For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

This is a sharp contrast to President Donald Trump’s vague response and criticism of the incident.

Trump’s controversial response:

He condemned hatred from “many sides” but failed to specify what side.

He was heavily criticised for not explicitly calling out the white supremacists.

On Monday, Trump finally condemned hate groups, “including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists.