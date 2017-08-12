Just In: Car crashes into protesters in Charlottesville

A vehicle has plowed into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally Charlottesville, Virginia.

Some white supremacists had staged a rally protesting the planned removal of the statue of Gen Robert E Lee from Charlottesville.

State authorities had been forced to declare a state of emergency after a clash between the nationalists and some counter-terrorists.

In a video posted online, a vehicle intentionally rammed into some of the protesters.

See video below:

