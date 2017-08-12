Donald Trump condemns violent white supremacists rally in Charlottesville

US President Donald Trump has condemned the violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Authorities had declared a state of emergency due to the clashes between those protesting the plans to remove a statue honouring Confederate general Robert E Lee from a Charlottesville park and counter-protesters.

[Read Also: State of emergency declared in Charlottesville over white nationalists rally]

Trump on his Twitter page said Americans must all be united and shun violence.

He wrote, “We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!”

First Lady, Melania Trump also responded to the clash.

“Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let’s communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville,” she tweeted.