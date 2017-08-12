The Thread: This is why America is plagued by White Supremacists today

While Abike Dabiri and Buhari’s aides are rejoicing over seeing their president’s face (which we’re sure will result in more clampdowns on anti-Buhari speech/protests), America is bemoaning the rise and rise of White Supremacists.

Last night, a “Unite for Right” rally was held in Charlottesville, Virginia. It swiftly turned violent. Today, the Governor of Virginia has had to declare a state of emergency to quell the violence. Naturally, the conversation on Twitter is focused on white supremacy. While Julian has proposed giving them a taste of their own medicine, Laura says America is reaping the fruits of its own hypocrisy.

See below:

"My grandfather didn't fight Nazis in WW2 to let these neo-Nazis play dress-up hate-mongers in Charlottesville." I'm sure that's true. But. — Laura Seay (@texasinafrica) August 12, 2017

Deep down, I think our grandpas probably knew that. — Laura Seay (@texasinafrica) August 12, 2017

Reactions:

And their side are attending rallies looking like this. They're already prepared! pic.twitter.com/zI5Rc58Tb0 — fiz (@fiztig) August 12, 2017

Is this photo from today in Charlottesville? Thanks. — Henry Hughes (@NewLeafHank) August 12, 2017

And the sons and daughters of those who fought the nazis in WW2 are voting and pledging allegiance to the current wave of nazis. Insanity. — Stephanie Smith (@stephela) August 12, 2017

No other way to put it.