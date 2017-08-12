The Thread: “Give them a world where you can’t say ‘Christmas'” | Americans blast White Supremacists

Trump’s America is burning.

Last night, at the University of Virginia, white nationalists wielding torches clashed with counter-protesters. NBC reports, “chants of “You will not replace us!” and “Blood and soil!” were met with shouts of “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!”

Today, the violence continued, with Supporters of the “Unite the Right” rally shoving and punching counter-protesters, prompting the Governor of Virginia to declare a state of emergency.

Americans are furious with White supremacists playing the victim card so this Twitter user explored the idea of giving them a taste of their own medicine.

