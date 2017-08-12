The Thread: “Give them a world where you can’t say ‘Christmas'” | Americans blast White Supremacists

Trump’s America is burning.

Last night, at the University of Virginia, white nationalists wielding torches clashed with counter-protesters. NBC reports, “chants of “You will not replace us!” and “Blood and soil!” were met with shouts of “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!”

Today, the violence continued, with Supporters of the “Unite the Right” rally shoving and punching counter-protesters, prompting the Governor of Virginia to declare a state of emergency.

Americans are furious with White supremacists playing the victim card so this Twitter user explored the idea of giving them a taste of their own medicine.

Imagine if these people ever faced actual oppression. pic.twitter.com/dhPCbtfEjO — Large Adult Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017

I would so love to see these people get all the oppression they insist they receive, just for a year. Just to see. pic.twitter.com/fMKMLXWo79 — Large Adult Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017

Give them a world where if they pulled up on a campus with torches lit and started throwing hands, the cops would punch their eyes out. — Large Adult Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017

Put THAT in your Tiki torches and light it, you sorry Nazi bitches. Good morning, by the way, how is everybody. — Large Adult Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017

Reactions

These right-wing deplorable regressive neo-Nazis extremists are blind. They need torch to guide them through hell. — 27% Trumpanzees Left (@ProudExCon) August 12, 2017

I've never hit the follow button after reading a thread so fast in my life. Get into this thread y'all. A lot of real talk in here. https://t.co/tbzRIfZdvy — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 12, 2017

A brilliant thread on these whiny bitches who are so desperate to be victims. Fucking Nazis. https://t.co/C7ToUKgLse — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) August 12, 2017

