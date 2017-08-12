BREAKING: Buhari receives presidential media team, Lai Mohammed in London

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday received members of the Presidential media team at Abuja house in London.
They include Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina; Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Senior Special Adviser on Foreign Affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Special Assistant on social media, Lauretta Onochie and official Presidential photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo.
The Presidency also said the aides presented a get-well-soon card signed by 36 ministers to the President.
Recall that two batches of governors had visited the President in London.
Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby also visited the President.
