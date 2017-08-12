We are not paying ex-corps members N75000 – NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps has debunked reports that it is planning to pay ex-corps members N75,000 stipend.

Director of Press, NYSC, Bose Aderibigbe, in a statement on Saturday, said some persons used a fake Facebook account to disseminate false news about the organisation.

She said the online news claims that the NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, has introduced a portal for payment of N75, 000 stipends to former corps members.

“The attention of the NYSC management has been drawn to the publication which is false and misleading, the public should disregard it.

“A fake Facebook account, NYSC Online, has also been spreading the content published by some bloggers.

“We further wish to inform our esteemed stakeholders that the so-called NYSC Online is not the official Facebook page of the National Youth Service Corps.

“The authentic information from the NYSC’s activities can be accessed through our official Facebook page on www.facebook.com/officialnysc’’, Aderibigbe said.