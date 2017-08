The Presidential media team on Saturday visited President in London.

They include Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina; Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Senior Special Adviser on Foreign Affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Special Assistant on social media, Lauretta Onochie and official Presidential photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo.

See Photos below: