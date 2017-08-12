I’m not coming home yet…I have learnt to obey my doctors – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday insisted that he would only return to Nigeria when his doctors advise him to.

Buhari said this when he received the Presidential media team in London, a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said.

The team which included the Special Adviser on Foreign Affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa was led by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

“I have learnt to obey my doctor’s orders rather than be the one issuing the orders. Here, the doctor is absolutely in charge,” the President was quoted as saying.

“I feel I could go home, but the doctors are in charge. I have now learnt to obey orders, rather than be obeyed.”

The statement added that the President lauded the Nigerian media for keeping him informed about what Nigerians think about his absence.

When told that prayers were going on fervently for him, not only in Nigeria, but all over Africa, and round the world, the President reportedly said, “What we did in The Gambia early this year fetched us a lot of goodwill on the African continent. It gave us a lot of latitude. I thank all those who are praying. May God reward them.”