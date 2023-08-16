No Further Increase in Petrol Pump Price – Tinubu Assures Nigerians; Wike Pays Visit to APC National Chairman, Fuels Defection Rumors | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

No Further Increase in Petrol Pump Price – Tinubu Assures Nigerians

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

No Further Increase in Petrol Pump Price – Tinubu Assures Nigerians

In a bid to address growing concerns over the escalating petrol pump price, Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on media and publicity, recently conveyed the president’s firm commitment to the Nigerian public. Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, Ngelale emphasized that President Tinubu had provided his word that there would be no further surge in the cost of petrol.

Ngelale addressed the premature nature of the proposed strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), urging all stakeholders to exercise restraint and refrain from hastening any confrontational action. He stated, “The president wishes first to state that it is incumbent upon all stakeholders in the country to hold their peace.” Ngelale added that thoughtful consideration and diligent fact-finding should precede any conclusions or threats in light of the recent developments.

Reiterating the president’s stance, Ngelale affirmed, “Secondly, Mr. President wishes to assure Nigerians, following the announcement by the NNPC limited just yesterday, that there will be no increase in the pump price of petroleum motor spirit anywhere in the country. We repeat, the president affirms that there will be no increase in the pump price of petroleum motor spirit.”

Ngelale shed light on President Tinubu’s strategic approach to the petroleum industry. He highlighted the president’s commitment to maintaining a competitive balance among all segments of the sector. According to Ngelale, President Tinubu envisions a policy landscape where no single entity dominates the market. He explained, “The market has been deregulated. It has been liberalized and we are moving forward in that direction without looking back.”

Furthermore, Ngelale emphasized that the president acknowledged the existing inefficiencies within the midstream and downstream petroleum sub-sectors. Swiftly addressing these challenges, President Tinubu believes, would ensure stability in fuel prices, without necessitating a reversal of the current administration’s deregulation policy.

In recent developments, TheCable reported that President Tinubu is actively considering the implementation of a “temporary subsidy” on petrol. This proposal comes as crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates continue to exert upward pressure on fuel costs. While no final decision has been made, sources from the presidency have indicated that the concept of a “temporary subsidy” is firmly under consideration. This measure is being contemplated as Nigerians grapple with the economic repercussions of the removal of petrol subsidy in May 2023.

In a somber announcement, Seplat Energy Plc revealed the devastating incident that transpired on the Depthwise swamp drilling rig, “Majestic,” in the early hours of the day in Delta State. The rig, contracted by Seplat as the operator of the SEPLAT/NNPCL joint venture, was en route to its intended drilling site at Ovhor when it encountered a catastrophic event, resulting in its capsizing.

Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy, Mr. Roger Brown, expressed deep regret in disclosing the unfortunate turn of events. Out of the 96-member crew on board the rig, 92 individuals have been successfully accounted for and confirmed as safe. Tragically, the incident claimed the life of one crew member, while three others remain unaccounted for.

Brown conveyed the company’s condolences to the grieving families and friends of the deceased crew member and expressed concern for the well-being of the three crew members who are still missing. In his statement, he outlined the comprehensive emergency response and rescue initiatives that are currently underway. Seplat Energy is collaborating with the rig’s owner and relevant authorities to ensure swift and coordinated efforts to address the situation.

Emphasizing the primacy of safety and the welfare of all those affected, Brown affirmed, “Our utmost priority will continue to be the safety and wellbeing of all the affected personnel and their families.”

In a move that has set the political rumor mill abuzz, Nyesom Wike, the recently designated minister and former governor of Rivers State, made a significant visit to the residence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in Abuja. The visit has given rise to speculation about Wike’s potential defection to the APC, although official confirmation remains elusive.

Wike’s motives for the visit are shrouded in uncertainty, with observers eagerly pondering the potential implications for his political allegiance. Notably, this visit coincides with persistent speculation suggesting that Wike could be on the brink of switching his party affiliation to join the APC.

Interestingly, Wike’s political trajectory has already intersected with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s sphere, particularly during the recent presidential election. Reports suggest that Wike lent his support to Tinubu during the electoral contest, adding a layer of intrigue to his recent visit to the APC national chairman.

Governor Simi Fubara, Wike’s successor in Rivers State, has voiced apprehensions regarding Wike’s potential defection from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the platform through which he governed the state for eight years.

In a candid expression of concern, Fubara conveyed during a Thanksgiving service held in his honor, “While we are seeing signs that it’s like you want to go over to the other side with everybody wishing that, please don’t be too far from me because I know that the sharks, the tigers are really around looking for what to hurt. So, being around would continue to guide and put my head straight for the purpose of this state.”

In a compelling address at the national policy dialogue on corruption, social norms, and behavioral change in Nigeria, Senate President Godswill Akpabio underscored the necessity for a profound transformation of behavioral patterns to counteract the deep-rooted challenges of corruption and deteriorating social norms.

Represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Saviour Enyiekere, Akpabio articulated his thoughts on Tuesday at the event organized by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Akpabio emphasized that effecting behavioral change could potentially serve as Nigeria’s most potent instrument in confronting the dual menace of corruption and the erosion of social values within the nation.

He articulated, “The process of behavioral change typically involves awareness and recognizing the need for change and potential benefits and consequences associated therewith.” He elaborated further, noting that this process encompasses information gathering, learning, and heightened awareness of existing behaviors. It is also intertwined with motivation and the cultivation of a desire to adopt change.

Furthermore, Akpabio highlighted the role of various factors in catalyzing behavioral shifts. These factors include personal goals, individual values, social pressures, and external incentives. He contended, “Essentially, behavioral change becomes possible when we educate and inform by providing accurate and relevant information about unacceptable behaviors, their consequences, and alternative options.”

Drawing on the importance of positive reinforcement, Akpabio stressed the value of incentives and rewards in driving the adoption of new behaviors. He underlined the capacity of tangible rewards, recognition, and positive feedback to motivate individuals to embrace new paths.

For Nigeria to pave the way for societal transformation and ensure that resources serve the needs of its citizens, Akpabio contended that behavioral change must become a powerful tool against corruption and diminishing social values. He further emphasized that transparency, accountability, and bridging legislative gaps are essential in this endeavor. Akpabio asserted, “The 10th senate under my leadership is positioned to bridge existing legislative gaps in the fight against corruption.”

Regarding the role of institutions such as the ICPC, Akpabio called for rigorous enforcement of comprehensive anti-corruption laws that criminalize corrupt activities and establish clear guidelines for ethical behavior. He emphasized the importance of promoting a culture of ethics and integrity within educational institutions to instill these values from an early age.

Amidst the unfolding economic landscape, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, representing Edo North, has articulated the daunting task facing President Bola Tinubu’s administration in addressing the nation’s fiscal difficulties. During a conversation with reporters following a meeting with Vice-President Kashim Shettima at Aso Rock, Oshiomhole recognized that the current administration inherited a deeply entrenched economic predicament that necessitates pragmatic resolutions.

Oshiomhole emphasized the complexity of the economic challenges confronting Nigeria, emphasizing that the present administration took the reins during a tumultuous period. Pointing out the adverse impacts, he revealed, “The government inherited a terrible economic situation. Everybody knows it. The government inherited an economy in which our total national revenue was barely enough to service our debt burden.”

One notable policy shift introduced by President Tinubu’s administration was the announcement that the fuel subsidy was terminated. The ripple effects of this decision reverberated across the nation, causing an upsurge in the pump price of petrol and subsequently impacting the cost of living.

Addressing the magnitude of the economic quandary, Oshiomhole candidly noted that there are no swift solutions to the current challenges. “The issues of the economy are work in progress. There is no quick fix,” he asserted. He further elucidated that the administration is committed to undertaking a transformational journey despite the arduous path ahead.

Oshiomhole emphasized that navigating these economic challenges requires making difficult yet indispensable decisions. He likened the situation to a medical ailment necessitating surgical intervention. Drawing an analogy, he stated, “If you want to pretend, you can be applying vaseline, perfumes, creams and wear babariga to cover all the manifestations of that disease. But a trained doctor that believes in the ethics of medicine will tell you that you need a surgery.”