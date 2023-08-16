The Delectable Azeezah Sama Captivates Audiences ata

First Official Screening: Shines Spotlight on the Ongoing Battle Against Gender-Based Violence

Lagos, Nigeria – The anticipation and excitement of movie enthusiasts filled the air as The Delectable Azeezah Sama, a powerful and thought-provoking short film, made its much-anticipated debut at an exclusive screening event held at The Kingdom of Netherlands Embassy in Nigeria on 28th July 2023.

The event opened with remarks from Deputy Consul General, Leonie Van der Stijl, who delivered a moving welcome address that set the tone for the evening. This was followed by a pre-screening panel discussion and Spoken word Performance by Faith Moyosore. The panel discussion tagged Dare to Speak: Utilizing Art to Speak Against Injustice/Abuse was moderated by writer Mojisola Ogunlola in conversation with Anto Lecky; Actor/Educator and Goodness Emmanuel; Actor/Film maker and it highlighted the importance of speaking out and leveraging art as a medium to raise awareness and foster dialogue around abuse.

Produced by Alfred & Pat Studios and 2206 Productions, the screening drew a diverse and enthusiastic audience eager to experience the creativity and storytelling prowess of this remarkable cinematic gem. Directed by the incredible duo Tochi Onwubiko and Orobosa Ikponmwen, The Delectable Azeezah Sama, sheds light on the urgent and pervasive issue of abuse and gender-based violence, sparking crucial conversations and igniting a call for collective action.

Through a gripping storyline and stellar performance by the cast, the film weaves a compelling narrative that explores the multifaceted nuances of abuse in relationships, portraying the stark reality of the impact of the prevalent silence culture and the dangers of keeping abuse under wraps in fear of what people might say. The talented ensemble cast, featuring Isoken Aruede, Nonso Ekemezie, Tomisin Osinubi and Bobby Ekpe delivered powerful performances that held the audience spellbound for the entire 22 minutes duration.

Speaking about the film, Tochi Onwubiko shared, “The purpose of creating The Delectable Azeezah Sama was to raise awareness about the abuse pandemic prevalent in our society and give a voice to the countless survivors of gender-based violence. I appreciate the delicacy of the plot, there is something powerful about this approach that I hope crawls into bed with the audience and sleeps with them even after the film is over.”

As the evening drew to a close, producers Desmond Ekunwe and Fisayo Ojabodu joined by the cast and crew thanked the audience for attending the event and for their overwhelming support. They expressed their desire to share the film’s poignant message with a wider audience and encouraged attendees to share their experiences and thoughts on social media.

Eager to touch the hearts of audiences around the world, The Delectable Azeezah Sama is now set to embark on a journey to film festivals around the world and has been nominated in the Best Short Film – Nollywood category at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival.

About The Delectable Azeezah Sama:

When her abusive partner interrupts a high-profile interview, Nigerian sweetheart and prolific superstar Azeezah Sama must put on her greatest performance yet.

Writer:

Fisayo Ojabodu

Producers:

Desmond EBUWA Ekunwe

Fisayo Ojabodu

Directors:

Tochi Onwubiko

Orobosa Ikponmwen