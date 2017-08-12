[The Activism Blog] UN celebrates 2017 International Youth Day

The United Nations Headquarters in New York Thursday played host to Youth across the world at the commemorative event of the 2017 International Youth Day tagged “Youth Building Peace”.

The program was organised by the Division for Social Policy and Development (DSPD) of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) in collaboration with the United Nations Inter-Agency Network on Youth Development’s (UN IANYD) Working Group on Youth and Peacebuilding.

It brought together youth as well as representatives of Member States and United Nations entities and was aimed at exploring the various ways in which young people are contributing to building and sustaining peace, conflict prevention and transformation as well as inclusion, social justice, and sustainable peace in accordance with The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development committed to fostering peaceful and inclusive societies and affirmed that “Sustainable development cannot be realized without peace and security”.

The peace theme for this year’s event is timely coming at a time some nations of the world are confronting peace threatening occurrence.