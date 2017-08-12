Youth inclusion in decision making helps foster peace #YouthDay

by Wareez Odunayo

United Nations General Assembly in its resolution 54/120, on 17 December 1999, approved the recommendation by the World Conference of Ministers for Youth, Lisbon, 8-12 August 1998 that August 12 be declared International Youth Day.

There has been growing recognition since the adoption of Security Council Resolution S/RES/2250 in 2015 that as agents of change youth should be included in the peace and security agenda and in society more broadly, is key to building and sustaining peace.

In 2016, another Security Council Resolution S/RES/2282 reaffirmed the important role that young people can play in preventing and resolving conflicts, and are major components in ensuring the success of both peacekeeping and peace building efforts.

The current dispensation of youth in the world is the highest in the history, as youth often comprise the majority in nations marked by armed clashes and unrest, therefore considering the needs and aspirations of youth in matters of peace and security is essential.

2017 International Youth Day is tagged “Youth Building Peace”. It’s dedicated to celebrating young people’s contributions to conflict prevention and transformation and also the inclusion of social justice, and sustainable peace.

The inclusion of Youth in the peace and security agenda of society helps engender their participation in decision-making. The provision of access to quality education, health care and basic services affords young people with opportunities to reach their potential and achieve their goals.

When youth are expelled from political, economic and social circle, it can be a risk factor for violence which may proceed into conflict. Therefore, identifying and addressing the social exclusion of young people is a requirement for sustaining peace in the society.