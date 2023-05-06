Nigerian Singer Lojay Shares How He Was Stabbed by his Ex-girlfriend

Lojay, the Nigerian singer-songwriter extraordinaire, recently opened up about a jaw-dropping incident involving his ex-girlfriend, who went to extreme measures during a heated argument. In a riveting episode of the popular On The Radar podcast, Lojay shared the shocking details that left him both emotionally scarred and physically wounded.

Describing the turbulent nature of their relationship, Lojay revealed, “Things were just spiraling out of control. It became toxic for both of us, but we tried to make it work.” However, their efforts to salvage their love ultimately led them down a treacherous path, culminating in an altercation that would forever haunt Lojay.

Recalling the pivotal moment, Lojay vividly recounted, “We were having this intense argument, and I was like, ‘I need to get out of here!’ But she wouldn’t let me leave. She locked the damn door and hid the keys.” Trapped and desperate to escape the escalating tension, Lojay found himself in a harrowing struggle for freedom. As emotions reached a boiling point, his ex-girlfriend resorted to a shocking act of violence, wielding a fork as her weapon of choice.

“One moment, I was trying to reason with her, and the next, I felt this sharp pain in my chest,” Lojay explained, his voice laden with the remnants of the trauma he experienced. “She stabbed me! I was in complete shock. But I didn’t back down. I managed to block her second attempt with my hand.”

Unfortunately, the ordeal didn’t end there. In a horrific turn of events, Lojay found himself on the receiving end of an unexpected blow. “Out of nowhere, she grabs a kettle and smashes it on my head. Can you believe that? After stabbing me, she goes for my head!” he exclaimed, his disbelief echoing through his words. Trapped within the confines of a room-turned-battleground, Lojay’s escape was hindered not only by his ex’s violence but also by her manipulation of the locked door and concealed keys.

Reflecting on his harrowing experience, Lojay had a crucial piece of advice for his fans, “If you ever find yourself in a relationship with someone who becomes aggressive, just walk away. It’s not worth risking your well-being and sanity.”