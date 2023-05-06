Tiwa Savage, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie: Meet the Artists Performing at the Coronation of King Charles III

Nigerian superstar, Tiwa Savage joins the lineup of musicians set to dazzle guests at the coronation of the new English monarch. While the monarchy had hoped to secure performances from some of Britain’s biggest acts, such as Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Elton John, and the Spice Girls, many artists have turned down the invitation. Nevertheless, there’s still a star-studded cast eager to honor the occasion and entertain the audience at Westminster Abbey. Here’s a glimpse of the artists you can expect to see:

Tiwa Savage

Hailing from Nigeria, this talented artist has not only made a name for herself but has also spent a significant portion of her life in the United Kingdom. Holding an honorary doctorate degree from the prestigious University of Kent and recently attending Buckingham Palace for the International Women’s Day celebration hosted by HRH Queen Consort Camila, Tiwa Savage brings her silky smooth vocals, charm, and a touch of African diversity to the lineup.

Katy Perry

This American megastar took the world by storm with her 2010 album ‘Teenage Dream’ and has since become a global pop icon. Katy Perry’s invitation can be attributed to her close relationship with King Charles, who appointed her as an ambassador for his charity, The British Asian Trust, in 2020.

Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel

Prepare to be captivated by the incredible duet of Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli, known for his powerful vibrato, and Sir Bryn Terfel, whose captivating bass-baritone will leave you in awe.

Lionel Richie

A true R&B legend, Lionel Richie will serenade guests at the event with his smooth melodies. He shares a strong bond with the crown, having been appointed the first Global Ambassador and Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for Prince Charles’s charity in 2019.

Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench:

English singer-songwriter Freya Ridings will join forces with classical composer, producer, and pianist Alexis Ffrench for a breathtaking duet, showcasing their extraordinary musical talents.

Take That

Prepare for a sensational reunion as one of Britain’s most successful boy bands, Take That, takes the stage together for the first time since 2019. While the emotional reunion will be missing the band’s fourth and fifth members, Robbie Williams and Jason Orange, the remaining members will undoubtedly leave the audience wanting more.

The Coronation Choir

Adding a touch of harmony and community spirit, the Coronation Choir, composed of community choirs from across the UK, will make a special appearance. Joining them virtually will be the Commonwealth Choir, ensuring a truly memorable performance.