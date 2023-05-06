First Guests Arrive for King Charles III’s Coronation at Westminster Abbey

King Charles III and the Queen Consort are preparing for a historic coronation ceremony, marking the first coronation in 70 years. The couple is set to embark on a carriage ride to Westminster Abbey, while large crowds adorned with Union jacks have gathered along the procession route, some even camping out overnight. The event has attracted significant attention, prompting thousands of military personnel to arrive in London to partake in the momentous occasion, necessitating a substantial security operation.

With the service scheduled to commence at 11:00 BST, the first guests have already arrived, including distinguished peers such as Lord Mandelson and Baroness Casey, donning their traditional red robes. The service, expected to last approximately two hours, will be witnessed by around 2,300 individuals, including 100 heads of state.

A prevailing theme of King Charles’ coronation will be service, reflected in his first prayer at Westminster Abbey: “I come not to be served, but to serve.” Following the ceremony, the newly crowned King and Queen will return to Buckingham Palace.

Notably, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has made an appearance at the event, marking the first public sighting of him alongside his brother, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, since the release of his memoir. Speculation suggests that Prince Harry may swiftly return to the United States to join his wife Meghan and their son Archie, who coincidentally celebrates his birthday on the same day.

The sheer magnitude of the coronation is evident in the mass movement of over 5,000 armed forces personnel arriving at London Waterloo station by train from various garrison towns across the country. This marks the largest military personnel mobilization on Britain’s railways since Winston Churchill’s funeral in 1965. Despite the forecast of rain, thousands of people have congregated along the procession route, eagerly awaiting the regal spectacle.

Among the onlookers is young Hudson, a 10-year-old who has witnessed momentous royal events in recent years, including Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding, the Jubilee, and the late Queen’s lying-in-state. Hudson expressed his excitement, stating, “I’m extremely excited for today. I’m excited to see the King in the gold carriage, and hopefully the aeroplanes.”

King Charles ascended the throne in September following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, after an impressive reign of 70 years. The coronation festivities, meticulously planned over several months, will mark the 40th coronation to be held at Westminster Abbey since 1066.

Leading the service will be the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, with distinguished guests in attendance, including US First Lady Jill Biden, President Macron of France, and entertainers Ant and Dec. Assisting Archbishop Welby will be the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, who has already arrived at Westminster Abbey.

Speaking about the preparations, Cottrell noted, “There have been wall-to-wall rehearsals this week, and indeed last week. None of us have done this for a very long time, so working out the choreography has been complex.”

This coronation service will notably involve women bishops for the first time, representing a historic moment in a tradition spanning almost a millennium. Following the service, King Charles and Queen Camilla will embark on a grand procession back to Buckingham Palace, covering a distance of one mile (1.6 kilometers) in the majestic Gold State Coach, accompanied by 4,000 soldiers and 19 military bands.

Notwithstanding the grandeur of the event, a small group of protesters from Republic, an organization advocating for the abolition of the monarchy, have assembled in Trafalgar Square. A handful of protesters unloading placards have been arrested, and a massive security operation involving 11,500 officers from the Metropolitan Police has been implemented. The police have emphasized that they will have low tolerance for any disruptions, whether through protests or other means.

The guest list for the coronation has also faced some controversy. Criticism has arisen regarding the presence of Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng, who has been accused of overseeing a crackdown on civil liberties in Hong Kong. However, despite these debates, the ceremony will be witnessed by a massive global audience, as television crews from around the world have descended upon London to capture the pageantry, religious symbolism, and ancient traditions unfolding before their lenses.

The coronation will showcase King Charles III being crowned in the revered 700-year-old Coronation chair, an event that most individuals will likely never witness in their lifetimes. It is a moment of historical significance, representing the continuation of a centuries-old tradition and the beginning of a new era for the United Kingdom and its monarch.

As the day unfolds, the world watches with anticipation, observing the seamless choreography, the regal splendor, and the profound symbolism that accompanies this momentous coronation. It is a time for celebration, reflection, and unity as the nation comes together to witness the dawn of a new reign under King Charles III and Queen Camilla.