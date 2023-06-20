Man Who Threw a Phone at Bebe Rexha on Stage Says It Was Meant to Be ‘Funny’

A disturbing incident unfolded during Bebe Rexha’s concert in Lower Manhattan, New York, when a concertgoer, identified as Nicolas Malvagna, threw his phone at the American singer, claiming he thought it would be funny.

The incident left Rexha injured, prompting officials to quickly rush her off the stage to receive medical attention.

According to reports from BBC, the New York City police have charged Malvagna with multiple counts, including two counts of assault in the third degree, one count of harassment in the second degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of attempted assault in the third degree.

Details revealed by the Manhattan district attorney’s office indicate that the 27-year-old concertgoer confessed to intentionally throwing his phone at the musician. When questioned by a police officer at the concert venue, Malvagna reportedly stated, “I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.”

Malvagna is scheduled to appear before the court again on July 1 to face the charges brought against him. Meanwhile, Bebe Rexha has reassured fans about her safety following the incident. The resilient musician is determined to continue her ongoing US tour, with her next performance scheduled in Philadelphia on June 20.

Bebe Rexha, originally known as Bleta Rexha, rose to fame after signing with Warner Records in 2013. Despite this unsettling incident, her dedicated fans continue to support her, eagerly anticipating her upcoming performances.

