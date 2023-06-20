Victony Teases Double Surprise for Fans: ‘My Darling’ and ‘Angelus’ Coming this Friday

Nigerian singer Victony is about to make waves once again as he prepares to release a brand new song titled ‘My Darling’ this Friday. The talented artist took to Twitter on Tuesday (June 20) to share a tantalizing snippet of the track, accompanied by the caption “Hollup! ‘My Darling’ out Friday.”

Excitement had been building among fans as Victony had previously hinted at the release of another song called ‘Angelus.’ However, it seems that the Nigerian sensation has decided to bless his fans with not just one, but two incredible songs on the same day.

Victony’s announcement has left fans eagerly anticipating the arrival of ‘My Darling’ and ‘Angelus’ this Friday.

With his signature style and captivating vocals, Victony has established himself as a rising star in the Nigerian music scene, and this double song release is set to further solidify his position as a force to be reckoned with.

As the anticipation continues to build, fans can’t help but wonder what musical surprises Victony has in store for them. Will ‘My Darling’ be a heartfelt infectious upbeat anthem? And what about ‘Angelus’? Will it showcase Victony’s versatility or present a new side to his artistry? The possibilities are endless, and fans are counting down the days until the big reveal.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija June 20, 2023

Davido Makes History as First African Artiste to Grace CNN’s Juneteenth Concert

Davido, the sensational Afrobeats singer, left a lasting impression as he took the stage at the highly anticipated CNN’s Juneteenth ...

YNaija June 19, 2023

“I Collect Golden Stars Award, I Go Collect Grammy Come Home,” Portable Declares after ‘Artiste of the Year’ Win

In a remarkable achievement, Portable, the talented Nigerian artist, claimed the prestigious “Artiste of the Year” award at the Golden ...

YNaija June 15, 2023

Asake’s Second Album ‘Work Of Art’ Arriving Soon: What You Need to Know

Afrobeats sensation Asake is gearing up to unveil his highly anticipated second album, “Work Of Art,” at the end of ...

YNaija June 13, 2023

Recording Academy Announces New Grammy Award Categories Including ‘Best African Music Performance’

The Recording Academy, the esteemed organization responsible for the Grammy Awards, has unveiled three new categories for the upcoming 66th ...

YNaija June 10, 2023

The Music Blog: Afronation Chooses Nigeria as its Next Stop

Afrobeats, the infectious and vibrant music genre that originated in Nigeria, continues to soar to new heights on the international ...

YNaija June 9, 2023

Nigerian Stars Burna Boy and Tems Shine Bright with Multiple Nominations at BET Awards 2023 (Full List)

The stage is set, the excitement is palpable, and the highly anticipated BET Awards 2023 are finally upon us. As ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail