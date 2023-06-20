Victony Teases Double Surprise for Fans: ‘My Darling’ and ‘Angelus’ Coming this Friday

Nigerian singer Victony is about to make waves once again as he prepares to release a brand new song titled ‘My Darling’ this Friday. The talented artist took to Twitter on Tuesday (June 20) to share a tantalizing snippet of the track, accompanied by the caption “Hollup! ‘My Darling’ out Friday.”

Excitement had been building among fans as Victony had previously hinted at the release of another song called ‘Angelus.’ However, it seems that the Nigerian sensation has decided to bless his fans with not just one, but two incredible songs on the same day.

Victony’s announcement has left fans eagerly anticipating the arrival of ‘My Darling’ and ‘Angelus’ this Friday.

With his signature style and captivating vocals, Victony has established himself as a rising star in the Nigerian music scene, and this double song release is set to further solidify his position as a force to be reckoned with.

As the anticipation continues to build, fans can’t help but wonder what musical surprises Victony has in store for them. Will ‘My Darling’ be a heartfelt infectious upbeat anthem? And what about ‘Angelus’? Will it showcase Victony’s versatility or present a new side to his artistry? The possibilities are endless, and fans are counting down the days until the big reveal.