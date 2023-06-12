Davido Reveals Next Big 5 Artists, Igniting Controversy

In a recent interview with Omega, renowned Afrobeat artist Davido Adeleke took on the challenge of selecting the next five prominent Nigerian artists in the music industry. However, his choices stirred up a wave of controversy when he left out Fireboy DML, Tems, and Omah Lay, leading to outrage on social media.

Davido’s selection included Rema, Buju, Ayra Starr, Victony, and Asake as the artists he believes will rise to prominence and dominate the music industry. While acknowledging that this was his personal opinion, he expressed his confidence in the bright future of Afrobeats.

“I would say like the next big five. I would say Rema; he got the ‘Calm Down’ record, Buju (BNXN), Ayra Starr… I would say Victony. No, no, me I no want jones o. Okay, let’s do it like this. It’s Rema, Buju, Asake; between him and Rema, I would say they are at the top… Ayra Starr and Ruger. The future of afrobeats, I would say it’s crazy,” Davido shared.

However, fans took to social media to express their discontent, criticizing Davido for excluding Fireboy, Tems, and Omah Lay from his selection. The omission of these talented artists fueled a passionate discussion among music enthusiasts, highlighting differing opinions on who should be recognized as the next big names in the industry.

As the debate rages on, it’s evident that Davido’s choices have sparked intense reactions and ignited conversations about the diversity and depth of talent within the Nigerian music scene. Only time will tell which artists will ultimately rise to the top and leave an indelible mark on the industry.

