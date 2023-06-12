ICYMI: The Pepsi Goal Fest Experience 

Nigeria’s leading Cola brand, Pepsi, on Saturday night treated Confam football fans to an unforgettable experience at the 2023 UEFA Champions League final viewing tagged Pepsi Goal Fest, in Lagos. The Balmoral Convention Centre at the Federal Palace Hotel served as the venue for the event, where eager fans gathered to witness the exhilarating clash between two league Giants – Manchester City and Inter Milan.

Pepsi trilled fans beyond the live viewing experience of the UCL final. Some of the confam highlights of the evening included the surprise appearances of Nigerian football legends, John Mikel Obi and Victor Ikpeba, followed by the screening of Grammy Award winner and Pepsi Ambassador Burna Boy’s performance at the Pepsi UCL KickOff show. All these left the audience electrified beyond their expectations. Following the match viewing, the stage was activated for a Confam Football Party with some of Nigeria biggest music and DJ stars. Naija’s popular music crooner, Zlantan Ibile, gave fans an amazing experience, while the energy was supplied by Hype masters, Dotun and Shody When fans thought it was over, Pepsi DJ Ambassador, DJ Xclusive and Maze Extreme took the experience a notch higher to give fans an astonishing night of their lives.

Pepsi being at the heart of this experience treated fans at the event with a collection of exciting competitions including dance, freestyle battles, and engaging games with generous giveaways. A number of Confam fans won various cash prizes, EarPods, and iPhones.

Throughout the evening, the atmosphere was electric, with fans passionately cheering for their teams and celebrating each thrilling favourite moment of the match. The intense competition on the field was perfectly complemented by the energetic ambiance created by Pepsi.

As the final whistle blew, and Manchester City emerged victorious, the crowd erupted with cheers and applause. Pepsi had successfully elevated the experience for the fans, leaving them with unforgettable memories.

Pepsi’s had once again demonstrated its commitment to creating unique and thrilling experiences for football enthusiasts. By combining the love for the game with entertainment and the vibrant spirit of Lagos, Pepsi had truly captivated the hearts of fans and cemented its position as a brand that understands and celebrates their passion.