Comedian Woli Arole Aims to Set Guinness World Record with 5000-Hour Prayer Marathon

Popular comedian Woli Arole has announced his ambitious plan to embark on a 5000-hour prayer marathon, with the intention of setting a new Guinness World Record for the “longest prayer session.” Taking to Instagram, Woli Arole called on his supporters to stay tuned for the announcement of the commencement date.

“Pray-a-thon, 5000 hours. It is doable, anticipate Guinness Book Records,” his Instagram post, tagging the Guinness World Records, stated.

This follows the recent attention received by Hilda Baci, a native of Akwa-Ibom, who attempted to break the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. Baci aimed to surpass the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes set by Indian chef Lata Tondon in 2019. While Baci’s record attempt is yet to be verified by the Guinness World Records, others have also been inspired to try their hand at the feat.

One such individual is Damilola Adeparusi, a chef based in Ekiti, who began a 120-hour cooking marathon on June 9. These attempts have sparked a trend among Nigerians, with Woli Arole now joining in with a similar endeavor.

While the specific details of how Woli Arole plans to achieve this marathon are not yet clear, it’s worth noting that a 5000-hour prayer marathon would span a little over 208 days.

Woli Arole kickstarted his career as an actor and stand-up comedian at Obafemi Awolowo University. His talent and charisma led him to become a finalist in the Alibaba Spontaneity contest in Lagos. Through his creative videos on Instagram, he gained significant attention and a large following. In April, the 33-year-old actor debuted his own live show called “The Chat Room With Woli Arole,” further solidifying his presence in the entertainment industry