Cookathon Déjà Vu: Is Chef Dammy’s Immediate Pursuit a Sign of Inspiration or a Lack of Originality?

In the wake of Hilda Baci’s remarkable achievement, another culinary maestro has emerged to challenge her record-breaking feat. Adedamilola Adeparusi (also known as Chef Dammy) accompanied by her assistant Jeremiah Adegoke, has embarked on a culinary marathon in Ilupeju, Ekiti, aiming to cook for an astounding 120 hours under the auspices of Spirit Word Global Missions.

Hilda Baci recently made headlines by surpassing the previous record for the longest time spent cooking, which stood at 100 hours and 40 minutes. While the confirmation of her Guinness World Record is still pending, Hilda has gained worldwide recognition and become a viral sensation, receiving accolades and support from numerous national and international figures and organizations.

Adeparusi’s attempt to break Hilda’s record has generated mixed reactions, with some arguing that it is too soon for her to challenge such an accomplishment, while others commend her for her efforts.

However, it is crucial to note that Hilda Baci’s record has not yet been officially recognized by the Guinness World Records. Until her record has been certified and it has been announced that she surpassed Lata Tondon’s 87 hours and 45 minutes cooking marathon, she cannot be considered the record holder.

Typically, a person receives a Guinness World Record certificate once their record has been officially confirmed. However, it has been three weeks since Hilda broke the record on Monday, May 15, 2023, and she has yet to receive certification.

Kaffy, a Nigerian dancer and Guinness World Record holder for Longest Dance Party shared her own experience, revealing that she had to wait two weeks for the organization to confirm her record. She also mentioned that many individuals may meet the timelines but fail to receive verification due to technicalities.

While there are claims that a record can only be challenged within one year of its establishment, there is no official statement or record on the Guinness World Records website supporting this notion.

According to the Guinness World Records team, the current waiting period for all applications is a maximum of 16 weeks. This means that if Adeparusi submitted her application 12 weeks ago, her application date would be around Friday, February 24, 2023. Nevertheless, some applicants choose to pay the priority application fee of $800 (₦‎369,920) to expedite the process and receive a response within five working days if their application is deemed urgent.

If Adeparusi followed all the necessary procedures and timelines before attempting to break Hilda Baci’s 100-hour record with her ambitious 120-hour cooking marathon, she could potentially become the new record holder. Otherwise, she runs the risk of dedicating 120 hours to cooking without obtaining official certification.

However, one must question the propriety of Adeparusi’s decision. When asked about her journey to breaking the record, Hilda Baci emphasized the years of planning and research required to comply with the regulations set by the Guinness World Records. It seems that since she broke the record, every chef believes they can replicate her achievement without the same level of preparation.

It was not too long ago that the ambitious Liberian Chef, Wonyean Aloycious Gaye, set out on a formidable quest to surpass the cooking record set by Hilda Baci.

According to Liberian Music Industry, he had already cooked for 20 hours and had promised he would not stop until his goal was achieved. He never achieved his goal.

Furthermore, is it ethically sound to attempt to break a record merely three weeks after a fellow culinary colleague has done so, particularly when the record has not been officially certified? Such an endeavor appears dismissive of the effort and dedication Hilda invested in her record-breaking feat and fails to acknowledge that her victory is not just personal but also a source of pride for the entire nation.

Undoubtedly, striving to break a record is a commendable pursuit, but doing so immediately after someone else’s triumph comes across as petty and lacking in originality.

In conclusion, the culinary world is witnessing yet another attempt to surpass a remarkable record, but the circumstances surrounding Adeparusi’s challenge raise questions about the timing, preparation, and ethical considerations of such an endeavor. Only time will tell if her efforts will secure her a place in the coveted annals of culinary history.