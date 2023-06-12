Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee Make History as First Out Non-Binary Performers to Win a Tony

Sunday marked a groundbreaking moment in Tony Awards history as Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee became the first nonbinary individuals to receive Tonys for acting. Despite the challenges posed by a Hollywood writers’ strike, the Broadway community persevered, showcasing its resilience on theater’s grandest night, even without a script.

In a heartfelt acceptance speech, Ghee, the winner for leading actor in a musical for the adaptation of the beloved cross-dressing comedy film “Some Like It Hot,” expressed gratitude for the humanity displayed by the Broadway community. Ghee’s soulful voice and exceptional dance skills left audiences mesmerized as they portrayed a Chicago musician on the run from gangsters who undergoes a transformative journey upon trying on a dress.

Newell, known for their portrayal of Lulu, an independent and self-sufficient whiskey distiller in “Shucked,” has been captivating audiences with their unforgettable performance of the signature number, “Independently Owned.”

Upon winning a Tony for best-featured actor in a musical, Newell delivered a powerful message, thanking Broadway for acknowledging their presence. They emphasized the significance of their identity as a queer, nonbinary, fat, Black individual from Massachusetts, encouraging anyone who feels limited by societal expectations to believe in their abilities and strive for greatness.

Interestingly, the 76th Annual Tony Awards brought together former “Glee” stars Lea Michele and Alex Newell, prompting fans to recall past drama that unfolded on the set of the hit series. Michele, who performed “Don’t Rain On My Parade” from “Funny Girl” during the spontaneous ceremony, played the role of Rachel Berry on “Glee,” while Newell portrayed Wade ‘Unique’ Adams in later seasons.

Last year, accusations of bullying against Michele from former castmates, including Samantha Ware, surfaced, with Newell publicly supporting the claims by sharing a gif titled ‘Get her.’ Michele subsequently issued a public apology, acknowledging her past behavior and expressing a commitment to personal growth.

During the Tony Awards broadcast on CBS, Michele took the stage both as a presenter and performer, while Newell secured the highly coveted award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for their role in “Shucked.”

A fan pointed out, “So apparently Alex Newell is the THIRD ‘Glee’ alumnus to win a Tony! Jenna Ushkowitz has two for producing and Ali Stoker has one for ‘Oklahoma!’—all more than Lea Michele.” The social media platform buzzed with discussions surrounding this unexpected turn of events, further fueling the excitement and celebration of Newell’s groundbreaking achievement within the theater industry.

With their groundbreaking wins, Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee have not only left an indelible mark on Tony Awards history but have also paved the way for greater inclusivity and representation in the world of theater. Their triumphs serve as a testament to the power of talent, resilience, and breaking down barriers that limit artistic expression.