YNaijaNonBinary: 10 tweets we loved this week

Every week, we round up the best tweets revolving around the themes we explore on the blog. Here are the some of the tweets we loved from the past week that inspired us, made us laugh, or made us go a-ha.

Scum doesn't have a gender — Sammy👑 (@Sammie_ganja) September 11, 2020

This cannot be over emphasized, everybody that lives and works in Lagos needs therapy at least twice a year, speak to a professional, don’t joke with your mental health. This city is madness — Justin (@JayT234) September 10, 2020

God said: Love your neighbor as you love yourself. Not killing, wicked or abuse your neighbor because they are gay or Lesbian.

Love has no Gender.

Love is Love.

Let love lead in Nigeria — Layersea (@Layersea2) September 10, 2020

Cooking and cleaning is a basic life skill. Not a Gender role 💯….. 😔💭 — The Poetic Membrane™ (@TijaniSheu6) September 11, 2020

I just want one human good for my soul. — 🏳️‍🌈I attract both genders. Stop playing with me (@BodLitAsFuck) September 11, 2020

You can't be dating an intelligent and confident woman, and not expect argument. Sometimes, you just need to drop your pride and listen to her. Take your time to resonate on her stance and you'll see the sense in what she's saying. But we ain't ready for this discussion! — Alex Oluwatobi (@alexlobaloba) September 11, 2020

[LGBTQ+ people] are not defined by our ability to come out – of our homes, or the closet. We’re here. We’re queer. That has always been enough. @OhTimehin pic.twitter.com/BVPpYqIjGH — The Rustin Times (@TheRustinTimes) September 7, 2020

For me immorality is not understanding that humans are born with freewill,not respecting we're all equal regardlesss of race,gender identity,ideology,religion & sexuality.This balls down to believing some people would suffer for eternity in hell and you say love is unconditional — creaturedivine❤❤ (@TossinBolade) September 7, 2020

In everything, be truthful and kind,give the same benefit of doubt to all irrespective of gender or tribe. — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) September 6, 2020

10.