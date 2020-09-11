Customs nab Dubai-bound passenger with 2,886 ATM cards in noodles pack | The #YNaijaCover

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has arrested a Dubai-bound passenger, Ishaq Abubakar Abubakar, found in possession of 2,886 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards and four Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards.

The suspect was caught at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja on Thursday while attempting to board an Emirates Evacuation flight to Dubai.

The recovered 2,886 ATM cards were found inside packs of noodles allegedly carried by Abubakar at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

This news is not something to be laughed over or brushed aside. It puts into question the security of the banking system in Nigeria. The collation of that amount of credit cards could only spell one thing – fraud.

The ATM cards could be used for money laundering or foreign exchange malpractices. But until the verdict is out on what his mission may be or “who is bankrolling  who?” It is imperative that more effort is placed on battling fraud in the country and keeping our banking system safe.

 

