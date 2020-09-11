Customised heartbreak message, English language gone wrong | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.



Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

I wanted to say, "nothing" but I didn't want to look unserious… So, I saved this tweet — T'Chala Forever (@shenisaac) September 11, 2020

Some people will not be having a ‘detty December’ it is quite obvious.

2.

My friend received a double heart attack messages from his girlfriend today. 1st message was let's break up it's over now, the second message was sorry sorry sorry…. This one was not yours😂😂 — Bako (@AABako3) September 11, 2020

Sometimes when they say ‘fear women’ it’s to be taken seriously.

3.

A man with money will change a broke woman's life, A woman with money won't even look at broke men. My brothers hustle 😎 — T-M-A (@Aisami_) September 11, 2020

A note to every man who wants to make their woman proud.

4.

You Ever Open A WhatsApp Message And Be Like, Damn ! I Ain't Supposed To Open This ?!! — Goodness and Mercy (@thobyiano) September 11, 2020

WhatsApp be exposing everyone and everything in many ways.

5.

Everything in Nigeria is connection, including hatred.

Somebody will just hate you through somebody for no reason. 🤔 — P R I N C E S S (@AuntyPrincessNG) September 11, 2020

How can a tweet be so funny and so true at the same time?

6.

He found me crying ,😭 he crew too😭, we both crode 😭. pic.twitter.com/sGSSd3V5bv — Little trouble maker 😎💔😌 (@neeratou) September 11, 2020

Please, English is not by force but you’ve made it on our list!!!

7.

we ran into 2020 without reading the terms and conditions and look at us now — Ｔｒａｆｆｉｃ ｊａｍｍｅｒ (@uwaiis__) September 11, 2020

If only this were true.

8.

Weapons of mass distraction 😂😂 God bless our mothers 😂💔 pic.twitter.com/Ew9uQYOJNC — M A Z A 👳 (@maxajee) September 11, 2020

If you know you know please…

9.

He did not woo you but you've already concluded you two are dating because he calls you everyday and tell you sweet things. My sister, you're dating yourself. — P R I N C E S S (@AuntyPrincessNG) September 10, 2020

In this life it is still good to have hopes.

10.

If at midnight, your husband hit you 5 times with his legs, what does that mean? Please help me I'm newly married — Poshy🦋 (@classic_chika) September 11, 2020

Lol… should we tell her??