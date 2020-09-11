Customised heartbreak message, English language gone wrong | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Some people will not be having a ‘detty December’ it is quite obvious.

2.

Sometimes when they say ‘fear women’ it’s to be taken seriously.

3.

A note to every man who wants to make their woman proud.

4.

WhatsApp be exposing everyone and everything in many ways.

5.

How can a tweet be so funny and so true at the same time?

6.

Please, English is not by force but you’ve made it on our list!!!

7.

If only this were true.

8.

If you know you know please…

9.

In this life it is still good to have hopes.

10.

Lol… should we tell her??

 

 

 

 

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya September 11, 2020

5,141 Smart card readers perish in Ondo INEC fire, Kaduna Assembly approves castration as punishment for rapists | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Kaduna House of Assembly has approved castration as punishment for those convicted of rape, following the amendment of the ...

Michael Isaac September 10, 2020

Love letter to the Principal’s daughter, Sex talk in Church | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya September 10, 2020

Nigeria’s debt rises 8.3% to N31trn in 3 months, Gana: “Army learnt no lesson from murder of Boko Haram founder” | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Senator representing Benue North-East, Gabriel Suswam, has condemned Tuesday’s killing of Terwase Akwaza, better known as Gana alleged to be ...

Michael Isaac September 9, 2020

Latest WhatsApp upgrade, Being single at night | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya September 9, 2020

Buhari: Trump accused me of killing Christians, SGF laments role of MDAs in rising cost of governance | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday revealed that the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, had accused him ...

Michael Isaac September 8, 2020

Romance gone wrong, Visitors-Only smell | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail