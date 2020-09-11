My life is in danger | Mailafia cries out and we are worried that ‘DSS invitation’ is becoming too frequent

Constant harassment of Nigerians is fast becoming a norm in our society today. A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia, has raised alarm over a third invitation by the DSS concerning the statement he made in August about a northern governor being the leader of the Boko-Haram sect.

Mailafia says his life is in danger, describing his third DSS invitation as political persecution while calling on Nigerians to pray for his safety and show up en mass to support him as he honours the DSS invitation on Monday.

His statement reads, “Dear Comrades, Beloved Brethren, I have once again (for the 3rd time) been ordered to appear before the DSS at their Jos HQ this coming Monday 14th September, at 11.00 am.

“This is in addition to our battle in court, as my lawyer appears before a Jos High Court today Friday the 11th, seeking a restraining order against the DIG Criminal Investigations Department (CID) who are also pursuing me.

“I spent over 20 years of my working life abroad as a university teacher, banker and international civil servant with an unblemished record.

“I have no criminal record — not even a parking ticket. Sadly, it is in my own fatherland that I’m being subjected to criminal investigation and such extreme political persecution.”

It can be recalled that in August, he was invited on two different occasions for questioning over the same issue.

The third invitation has sparked conversation, with Nigerians asking what the government might be hiding. To some Nigerians, Mailafia’s third invitation by the DSS did not come as a surprise.

He was reported to have retracted his words after his first invitation by the DSS in August. And many people were of the opinion that he must have been asked to retract his statement under duress.

This has led to a growing concern about the suppression of freedom of speech.

According to the 2019 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices: Nigeria has significant human rights issues including unlawful and arbitrary killings, including extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances, torture, and arbitrary detention, all the above by both government and non-state actors; harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; unlawful infringement on citizens’ privacy rights, criminal libel and lots more.

Situations such as this are the reason why the credibility of Nigeria’s democracy is questioned both at home and abroad.

Though Nigerians are divided on this issue.

Some people are of the opinion that indeed, Mailafia is being persecuted and couldn’t stand by his truth due to intimidation by the DSS. While, others disagree, saying he lied about the Boko-Haram issue in August and therfore, he must answer to the DSS.

Would you believe tht a man of his qualification, integrity and societal standing will make an allegation and just retract it voluntarily without any coercion, threat or blackmail?

How many times does he have to be investigated if not an act of persecution?

Mailafia is a respected elder who should be preaching peace. His comments on the southern Kaduna does not portray as an elder, who in his right can arrange peace meetings. He understands completely the genesis of the crisis, but he chose to be political.

Nothing wrong in speaking out, especially when they are credible. If the state government did not play deaf to the obvious one-sided approach to the crisis, a man of Mailafia's status will be drinking fresh milk from his cows than making a noise.

Unfortunately the info he gave is not credible, as he disclosed his source. He should be sure and careful before going on air, as even simple arguments between two persons can cause communal fight

Whatever the case may be, the use of excessive intimidation against Nigerians is alarming.