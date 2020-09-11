My life is in danger | Mailafia cries out and we are worried that ‘DSS invitation’ is becoming too frequent

Constant harassment of Nigerians is fast becoming a norm in our society today. A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia, has raised alarm over a third invitation by the DSS concerning the statement he made in August about a northern governor being the leader of the Boko-Haram sect.

Mailafia says his life is in danger, describing his third DSS invitation as political persecution while calling on Nigerians to pray for his safety and show up en mass to support him as he honours the DSS invitation on Monday.

His statement reads, “Dear Comrades, Beloved Brethren, I have once again (for the 3rd time) been ordered to appear before the DSS at their Jos HQ this coming Monday 14th September, at 11.00 am.

This is in addition to our battle in court, as my lawyer appears before a Jos High Court today Friday the 11th, seeking a restraining order against the DIG Criminal Investigations Department (CID) who are also pursuing me.

I spent over 20 years of my working life abroad as a university teacher, banker and international civil servant with an unblemished record.

I have no criminal record — not even a parking ticket. Sadly, it is in my own fatherland that I’m being subjected to criminal investigation and such extreme political persecution.” 

It can be recalled that in August, he was invited on two different occasions for questioning over the same issue.

The third invitation has sparked conversation, with Nigerians asking what the government might be hiding. To some Nigerians, Mailafia’s third invitation by the DSS did not come as a surprise.

He was reported to have retracted his words after his first invitation by the DSS in August. And many people were of the opinion that he must have been asked to retract his statement under duress.

This has led to a growing concern about the suppression of freedom of speech. 

According to the 2019 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices: Nigeria has significant human rights issues including unlawful and arbitrary killings, including extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances, torture, and arbitrary detention, all the above by both government and non-state actors; harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; unlawful infringement on citizens’ privacy rights, criminal libel and lots more.

Situations such as this are the reason why the credibility of Nigeria’s democracy is questioned both at home and abroad.

Though Nigerians are divided on this issue.

Some people are of the opinion that indeed, Mailafia is being persecuted and couldn’t stand by his truth due to intimidation by the DSS. While, others disagree, saying he lied about the Boko-Haram issue in August and therfore, he must answer to the DSS.

See reactions: 

Whatever the case may be, the use of excessive intimidation against Nigerians is alarming.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Uroupa Kiakubu September 3, 2020

#NorthernProjects: With a backlog of failed campaign promises, what is the hope of the common man in Nigeria?

Change is a constant phenomenon in any democratic dispensation. From change of governments, to change of approach to developmental strides ...

Edwin Okolo August 6, 2020

Revolution Now is proof young Nigerians are not afraid to fight for their future

August 5th, in several states across Nigeria, protesters came out in their numbers under the umbrella of Omoyele Sowore’s Revolution ...

Chinedu Okafor August 2, 2020

YNaijaBBNUpdate: Lilo and Ka3na are the first housemates to leave the BBN lock-down house

It’s Sunday Night in the Big Brother Naija house, and unlike the previous Sunday, this one held its customary live ...

Edwin Okolo July 28, 2020

Minister Akpabio’s list was yet another distraction in the NDDC case, when will we get justice?

The events of last week on the floor of the Nigerian Senate eclipsed any farce that has occurred prior. The ...

Michael Isaac July 9, 2020

A generation of Nigerian Glee fans react to the disappearance of Naya Rivera

American actress and singer,  Naya Rivera has been reported missing and presumed dead after her four-year-old son was found floating ...

Editor July 8, 2020

At long last, the Sexual Harassment Bill 2020 has been passed

It has taken several years and the concerted efforts of activists across the country, but the Sexual Harassment Bill 2020 ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail