The ‘Tosin’ controversy is a reminder that men need to be guided

Before now, many men have calculatedly gotten away with outrageous crimes against women – well, even now, men still get away with patterned abuses against women – however, the attention on men who perpetuate these vices, are usually not so strong. Thanks to heightened outcries and intentional efforts to drive change against gender-based violence, rape, and sexual abuse against women, we have seen a number of these cases come to the attention of the public eye.

In a new trend, Nigerians debated one man’s ‘calculated’ sexual assault against a group of women.

BACK STORY:

Nigerian journalist, Kiki Mordi Thursday, called out one of her friends, Oluwatosin Adeshokan, on Twitter after she discovered that he allegedly harassed some young girls. Kiki claimed Oluwatosin, a freelance journalist pretends to be “asexual” just to gain women’s trust before taking advantage of them.

People have spoken to you in private but now me I want you to lie to my face in public. You think you can use my friendship and the friendship of women like me to continue to get away with harassing young girls? — Kiki Mordi (@kikimordi) September 10, 2020

Following Kiki’s tweet, users turned up in their numbers claiming to also be victims of Oluwatosin’s scheming – including taking advantage of minors.

The annoying thing is Tosin will finish assaulting you and STILL won't keep his mouth shut that you hooked up. Last year after we blocked each other.

I mention out of the blue on Twitter that a favourite feminist ally assaulted me.

I did not even mention his name oh. — Angel Nduka-Nwosu (@asangelwassayin) September 10, 2020

Its quite clear that Tosin is a predator. It’s not at all a coincidence that every girl with a story is/was between 17-20. He targeted them. Flattered them with attention from “a harmless feminist brilliant man with international journalist bylines”. Then preyed on them. — Ozzy Etomi (@ozzyetomi) September 10, 2020

I wasn’t sure if I was going to post these publicly, but fuck it. When I was a teenager on here Tosin pretended to be my friend, and then he quickly became creepy. He would try to pressure me to send nudes and also send me unsolicited nudes. I eventually just ghosted him. https://t.co/BIZwq9YQjH pic.twitter.com/lUVjZBY8pK — Check my pinned tweet (@loudandvocal) September 10, 2020

Also, Oluwatosin had earlier been branded as an ally to the feminist movement in Nigeria, so it is anti-progress to realise that he has been found guilty of perpetrating the same vile activities.

In the heat of the saga, Oluwatosin apologised and promised to do better.

I've written and deleted and written statements on this because honestly, I don't know what to say and how to prove that I'm genuinely sorry for everything I've been accused of. But I'm honestly and truly sorry. This is too little and too late, but this will never happen again. pic.twitter.com/LpVu2PnZqA — Oluwatosin Adeshokan (@theOluwatosin) September 11, 2020

Though, not too many people have accepted the apology and agreed on the fact that he has wholly accepted his mistake.

likeee dyg? everyone and everything is in disarray when the common enemy here is Tosin. https://t.co/5Bvnu6sWlB — Mimi (@sa_vvy_) September 11, 2020

The online breed of men who find joy and relevance in throwing their fellow men under BRT bus are probably overcompensating for toxic and abusive behaviour. Case in point. Tosin, see your life outside. pic.twitter.com/UOtuGtzOty — ✨👑 DaddyMO👑✨ (@therealdaddymo1) September 11, 2020

However you want to look at it, this story is a message to both men and women. Consent should be on the walls of schools and religious places, where everyone – parents and individuals alike – see it. Men need to be, reminded that it is an idea we should pay serious attention to.

Men need to be taught to see women in more ways than sexual objects, and above all, men need to be educated against making sinister sexual passes at minors.

There are too many things men need to be taught.