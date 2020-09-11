The ‘Tosin’ controversy is a reminder that men need to be guided

Oluwatosin

Before now, many men have calculatedly gotten away with outrageous crimes against women – well, even now, men still get away with patterned abuses against women – however, the attention on men who perpetuate these vices, are usually not so strong. Thanks to heightened outcries and intentional efforts to drive change against gender-based violence, rape, and sexual abuse against women, we have seen a number of these cases come to the attention of the public eye.

In a new trend, Nigerians debated one man’s ‘calculated’ sexual assault against a group of women.

BACK STORY:

Nigerian journalist, Kiki Mordi Thursday, called out one of her friends, Oluwatosin Adeshokan, on Twitter after she discovered that he allegedly harassed some young girls. Kiki claimed Oluwatosin, a freelance journalist pretends to be “asexual” just to gain women’s trust before taking advantage of them.

Following Kiki’s tweet, users turned up in their numbers claiming to also be victims of Oluwatosin’s scheming – including taking advantage of minors.

Also, Oluwatosin had earlier been branded as an ally to the feminist movement in Nigeria, so it is anti-progress to realise that he has been found guilty of perpetrating the same vile activities.

In the heat of the saga, Oluwatosin apologised and promised to do better.

Though, not too many people have accepted the apology and agreed on the fact that he has wholly accepted his mistake.

However you want to look at it, this story is a message to both men and women. Consent should be on the walls of schools and religious places, where everyone – parents and individuals alike – see it. Men need to be, reminded that it is an idea we should pay serious attention to.

Men need to be taught to see women in more ways than sexual objects, and above all, men need to be educated against making sinister sexual passes at minors.

There are too many things men need to be taught.

