“Don’t consume Australian apple and black currant juice” – NAFDAC warns | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has cautioned Nigerians to stop consuming an organic apple and black currant juice, named Pure Tassie, originating from Australia.

NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, disclosed that the products had been certified harmful for human consumption.

“The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of Hong Kong’s Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has warned against the consumption of Pure Tassie Organic Apple and Blackcurrant Juice originating from Australia. This was due to (an) unacceptable level of patulin (a mycotoxin) which had exceeded the maximum limit in fruit juice,” she said.

Mrs Adeyeye pointed out that the level of patulin content in the affected fruit juice can induce liver, spleen and kidney damage. She added that the toxic level would affect the immune system and cause nausea, gastrointestinal disturbance and vomiting.

WHO declares Nigeria free of wild poliovirus

The independent Africa Regional Certification Commission (ARCC) for polio eradication has officially declared Nigeria and the rest of Africa free of indigenous wild poliovirus on Tuesday.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), this marks the eradication of the second virus in the continent since smallpox 40 years ago. The last case of the wild poliovirus in the region was detected in 2016 in Nigeria and since 1996, polio eradication efforts have saved approximately 180,000 lives.

In a statement, ARCC Chairperson, Professor Rose Gana Fomban Leke, described the feat as historic; highlighting her pleasure with the development.

“Today is a historic day for Africa. The African Regional Certification Commission for Polio eradication (ARCC) is pleased to announce that the Region has successfully met the certification criteria for wild polio eradication, with no cases of the wild poliovirus reported in the Region for four years,” she said.

Amnesty International condemns Fani-Kayode for attack on Journalist Amnesty International has condemned the threats made by former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode against a Daily Trust Reporter, Eyo Charles during a press conference in Calabar. The Rights Organisation in a series of tweets on its official Twitter handle Tuesday, noted that the actions of Mr. Fani-Kayode during the press conference are an attack on freedom of the press, stressing that journalists seek accountability on behalf of the people and should not be threatened or abused for asking questions.

“These patterns of attacks on media and journalists must end. Journalists play a key role in promoting the right to information by documenting and disseminating information. Journalists have been contending with challenges that make their job difficult. They should be able to do their job free from violence, abuse and threats,” the statement read.

Ex-CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia, resigns from NIPSS

Former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, has resigned his post as the directing staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, Plateau State.

Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Plateau chapter, and Mailafia’s counsel, Yakubu Bawa, confirmed this development to newsmen in Jos on Tuesday; disclosing that Mailafia resigned his appointment last week and that the institute has accepted the resignation.

The Nation reports that Mailafia’s resignation could be linked to his comments on insecurity and killings in Southern Kaduna. During a radio programme, Mailafia had earlier alleged that a Northern governor was commander of Boko Haram, which led to him being invited twice by the Department of State Services in Jos for questioning before the police invited him again to Abuja. He refused to honour the last invitation, arguing that it was unlawful.

NCDC confirms 252 new COVID-19 cases

252 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-50

Enugu-35

Rivers-27

Lagos-26

FCT-18

Kaduna-18

Ekiti-10

Kano-10

Taraba-9

Anambra-8

Edo-8

Oyo-8

Delta-7

Ogun-6

Abia-5

Bayelsa-5

Ebonyi-1

Osun-1 52,800 confirmed

39,964 discharged

1,007 deaths pic.twitter.com/Yb8gLJXMDw — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 25, 2020