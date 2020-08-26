RecyclesPay wants to help disadvantaged children finish school while saving the planet

RECYCLESPAY PROJECT is an Eco-friendly innovation of African Cleanup Initiative that makes

education affordable and accessible to children in low income schools. The project has received the

endorsement of some school owners and parents to show that it is a viable project. Suffice to say, the project addresses TEN (10) SDG’s (1-No Poverty, 3-Good Health, 4-Quality Education, 6-Clean Water and Sanitation, 8-Good Jobs and Economic Growth, 11-Sustainable Cities and Communities, 12-Responsible Consumption and Production, 13-Climate Action, 14-Life below Water, and 17-Partnership for the Goals) out of the 17 SDGs.

In addition, this project is designed in fulfilment of ACI’s mission of promoting environmental sustainability and raising environmentally responsible citizens. It encourages individuals, organisations and institutions to support the education of children by ensuring they remain in school to learn and not sent home because their parents cannot afford to pay school fees.

RECYCLESPAY seeks to reduce plastic pollution while promoting good environmental practice of recycling and economic growth. This initiative will make education accessible to every child irrespective of their location and background.



With #RecyclesPay everyone is a WINNER.

▪ Children Win

▪ Parents Win

▪ Schools Win

▪ Recyclers Win

▪ The Environment Wins

▪ Mother Earth Win.

THE GOAL FOR RECYCLESPAY PROJECT IS TO SUPPORT 10,000 CHILDREN FROM

DROPPING OUT OF SCHOOL BY THE YEAR 2030.

PROJECT TARGET AUDIENCE

STUDENT: RecyclesPay is designed to address the educational needs of children attending low

income schools in underserved communities where they pay school fees of between Five Thousand

Naira (N5,000 Naira) and Ten Thousand Naira (N10,000) per term.

NATURE OF RECYCLABLES

RecyclesPay project allows the payment of school fees or other school payment(s) with any of these

recyclables: PET bottles, CAN, water sachet, Paper, Broken Bottles and cartons. Any of the recyclables remitted must be neatly packaged and presented for it to be acceptable as

payment.

One kg of plastic bottles goes for Twenty-Five Naira (N25). On the average, a child in any of the low income schools pays five thousand naira (N5000) for a term, and that is fifteen thousand naira (N15000) for a session (which comprises of 3 terms).

The RecyclesPay Educational project is an intervention that provides an eco-friendly solution for parents to keep their children in school, reduce the rate of out of school children in disadvantaged communities and help reduce the rate of indiscriminate disposal of PET bottles and other forms of recyclable waste. The collected recyclables are handed over for processing to our recycling partners who in turn convert the recyclables into pellets and other processed forms to be used for making new materials, thus helping save energy and natural sourcing of raw materials, thereby ensuring biodiversity (the environments natural form) is sustained.

The waste to education intervention has both directly and indirectly made under privileged communities see the value in the sustainable use of waste which in turn has brought about behavioural change and interests of more schools within disadvantaged communities to participate. The RecyclesPay Educational Project hopes to reach out to 10,000 children in low income schools over a period of ten years.

To achieve this, ACI has initiated recycling advocacy programmes in schools for (students), sensitization programmes during PTA (Parents Teachers Association) meetings, community clean ups and community collection of recyclables.

To date, The RecyclesPay Project has:

— Launched in 21 schools while 91 Private schools and 61 government schools have been registered

— Reached out to 3 communities (Ijora Oloye, Alagbado and Ajegunle, all in Lagos) through the Recycling

Empowerment and Advocacy project (REAP) with over 387 direct beneficiaries

— Reached over 1168 children direct beneficiaries

— Total Recyclables recovered so far 18,137.79kg

COMMUNITIES WHERE THE RECYCLESPAY EDUCATIONAL PROJECT IS TAKING PLACE

 Ajegunle Igando, Idimu, Amuwo Odofin,

 Ojodu-Berger Egbeda, Ijegun,

 Onipanu Epe, Sango-ota

 Ago Palace, Alaba – oro Ikota,

 Ibeju-lekki Agege Mushin

 Iyana Ipaja, Ipaja Ayobo, Ifako-Ijaiye,

 Satellite town, Badagry Agidingbi

 Agege Alagbado Ilupeju

 Ikorodu, Akute,

Website: www.acuinitiative.org | Telephone: 08033340972, 08077262742, 08021349281

Twitter: @acinigeria |Instagram: @acinigeria |Facebook: ACINIGERIA

3, Taiwo Odunuga street, Off Oludegun, Ire-akari Isolo, Lagos, Nigeria

Project Area: Nigeria

Project Duration: December, 2018 – Till date

Other Partners: Wecyclers, Recyclers Association of Nigeria

Proudly supported by: Coca-Cola Foundation

ABOUT US

African Cleanup Initiative (ACI) is a non-governmental Organisation that is passionate about raising

environmentally responsible citizens in Africa. Our major activities include environmental sanitation,

environmental education/advocacy and community development and we have been promoting communal and corporate clean up and sensitization projects since 2010. We have carried out several projects since inception and these include; Community Cleanups, Green Footprints, RecyclesPay & RecyclesPay Plus Educational Project, Beyond Waste Project, Clean for Impact, Conferences etc.

African Cleanup Initiative is geared towards engaging citizens of communities in Africa to be committed to environmental sustainability and also the actualization of the 17-point UN Sustainable Development Goals. We understand that government alone cannot shoulder the huge responsibility this entails. We therefore are keen to actively leverage on opportunities to demonstrate ‘Green’ leadership and reduce negative impacts on the environment.

