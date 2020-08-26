You still have time | The Daily Vulnerable

by  Oghene-ovie Agboge

How well do you know me?

The thoughts and impression we have of someone are simply the sides or stories they choose to share which ultimately becomes the image we have of someone of them.

Perception, sometimes, are biased.

These thoughts create certain emotional imprint on our subconscious mind. So each time we see or speak with someone on a neutral ground, there’s that natural tendency that we already have an imprinted bias of who they are.

Although we might not necessarily recall those same thoughts or impressions from certain moments but our minds are structured to recall these feelings that come along with the perceived image we have of someone.

Just remember this when next you are talking with that colleague, that friend, that stranger you met some minutes ago. Love has no bias.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Onyinye Udeh August 25, 2020

Things happen | The Daily Vulnerable

by Dami Odiachi There are days when my temperament is abysmal and getting out of bed is impossible. I don’t ...

Onyinye Udeh August 24, 2020

Looking in the mirror | The Daily Vulnerable

Nobody’s perfect. This is why we need to be humble. This is why we need to be forgiving. This is ...

Our Journey Is Joy August 21, 2020

Facing heartbreak without becoming broken | The Daily Vulnerable

You know many people when they face trouble they try to form hard guy, they try to say to themselves, ...

Op-Ed Editor August 19, 2020

Facing depression and anxiety | The Daily Vulnerable

by Lenny Mendonca On Friday, April 10, at 5 p.m., Californians learned I had resigned as Chief Economic and Business Advisor ...

Onyinye Udeh August 17, 2020

Dealing with things that annoy Us | The Daily Vulnerable

When dealing with something that annoys us, we have two choices: we can ignore it, or we can try to ...

Onyinye Udeh August 14, 2020

The Daily Vulnerable: Embrace the Process

by Oghene-ovie Agboge One of the most intriguing parts of life I have come to realize, after years of observing the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail