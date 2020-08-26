You still have time | The Daily Vulnerable

by Oghene-ovie Agboge

How well do you know me?

The thoughts and impression we have of someone are simply the sides or stories they choose to share which ultimately becomes the image we have of someone of them.

Perception, sometimes, are biased.

These thoughts create certain emotional imprint on our subconscious mind. So each time we see or speak with someone on a neutral ground, there’s that natural tendency that we already have an imprinted bias of who they are.

Although we might not necessarily recall those same thoughts or impressions from certain moments but our minds are structured to recall these feelings that come along with the perceived image we have of someone.

Just remember this when next you are talking with that colleague, that friend, that stranger you met some minutes ago. Love has no bias.