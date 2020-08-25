Davido and the sonnet of shekpes, Fashion toxicity | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Parents will use the First born to set the standard only for last born to come with natural immunity. 😒 — Nobel The Indaboski ❄🇳🇬 (@vhic3adibe) August 25, 2020

As a firstborn, I just want to say that it is not even fair.

2.

When I'm washing my man's clothes and I see him taking a picture for twitter: pic.twitter.com/5WbVoBxTt9 — Fat Belly ‘Nenye (@The_Nenye) August 25, 2020

Me that I’m in the “Men are scum” gang. Over my dead body would you expose me like that.

3.

No place like home Na for person wey don pay rent — TG OMORI (@boy_director) August 25, 2020

Loud it!

4.

The day Slack will introduce a “read receipt” feature, many of us will lose our jobs. 🌚 — Daniel, the creator (@pixelDahn) August 25, 2020

Those employees on this table

5.

also the first man to discover a waist in a woman’s eyes https://t.co/GozvHIZVho — breathe (@korty_EO) August 25, 2020

WHEN I LOOK INTO YOUR EYES, all I see is your waist

6.

This is pure talent…I'm tempted to call it magic… Retweet till pepsi sees this.

.

.#LayconDorathy joro instablog #Indomieinbbn super eagles pic.twitter.com/GMMx0NPMUV — Professional Beggar (@Sheddi_younG) August 25, 2020

What a wow!

7.

When it rains, my instincts just tells me that all activities got canceled. Is it just me? — Child of God🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@Great_Michaels) August 25, 2020

It’s not just you o! Automatically!

8.

Mom: how much is this your phone self. Nigeria youths: divides original price by 2, divides it by 2 again. Subtracts 50,000 naira then divides it by 2 one last time. — Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) August 25, 2020

By mistake, she should just say “Let me give you money. Buy one for me.” That’s the end.

9.

My toxic trait?: thinking I have to buy a new outfit for every event. — sugamummy😌 (@desh0la) August 25, 2020

If only my bank account would let me be toxic in peace

10.

I'm a very good dancer but I Just can't do it while standing — The Attah of Nigeria 👳🇳🇬 (@akortainment) August 25, 2020

If you see me dancing Gwara Gwara in my head. Kai! Issa stepper!