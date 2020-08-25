You may also like

Op-Ed Editor August 26, 2020

The FFK ‘Short Circuit’ may not be a one-off afterall | The #YNaijaCover

Critic and former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has come under heavy criticism by Nigerians including the Nigerian Union of Journalists ...

Op-Ed Editor August 24, 2020

The Zoom nightmare | The #YNaijaCover

  Op-Ed Editor

Op-ed Editor August 21, 2020

Cynthia Morgan makes long-awaited comeback with Hustle | #YNaijaCover

After a long haitus, and a controversy entangling Jude Okoye who was blamed for her career misfortune, Cynthia Morgan makes ...

Op-ed Editor August 20, 2020

EFCC probes Akpabio over diversion of funds | #YNaijaCover

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has received a petition requesting the anti-graft agency to probe the Minister of ...

Op-ed Editor August 18, 2020

Investigative Journalist, Kiki Mordi bags Emmy nomination | The #YNaijaCover

Kiki Mordi’s BBC Africa Eye documentary Sex For Grades, released 2019, has just secured a 2020 International Emmys nominations in ...

Op-Ed Editor August 17, 2020

CAMA or Karma!, Bishop Oyedepo tackles FG on ‘backdoor’ control of churches | #YNaijaCover

The Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, has rejected the application of the Company and Allied Matters ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail