Nigerian Writer Tunde Aladese Selected for 2023 European Showrunner Program

Renowned Nigerian writer Tunde Aladese has been selected as one of the 12 esteemed series writers for the highly sought-after 2023 European Showrunner Program.

This six-month program, designed by Internationale Filmschule Köln and funded by the Creative Europe – Media Programme of the European Union and Netflix, aims to expand the participants’ skills in key showrunning areas, including creative leadership, social impact, series producing, directing, and editing.

Leading the training and mentoring program is Jeppe Gjervig Gram, the showrunner behind the critically acclaimed series “Borgen.” Joining him are esteemed showrunners Jeff Melvoin from “Killing Eve,” Petja Peltomaa from “Syke/Nurses,” and Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann from “How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast).”

Tunde Aladese’s inclusion in this prestigious program reflects her exceptional talent and recognition within the international television industry. As a Nigerian writer, her participation not only showcases her individual accomplishments but also highlights the growing influence and representation of African voices in global storytelling.

The European Showrunner Program provides a unique opportunity for Tunde Aladese and the other participants to enhance their expertise and delve deeper into the intricate world of showrunning. By focusing on crucial aspects such as creative leadership, social impact, series producing, directing, and editing, this program equips them with the necessary tools and knowledge to excel in their craft.

As Tunde Aladese embarks on this transformative journey, her presence in the European Showrunner Program serves as an inspiration for aspiring writers and creatives across Nigeria and the entire African continent. Her selection not only recognizes her exceptional abilities but also paves the way for greater diversity and inclusivity in the global television landscape.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija June 20, 2023

Nigerian TV Series ‘Ripples’ Returns After 30 Years

After a hiatus of thirty years, the highly anticipated series, Ripples: New Generation, picks up where its predecessor left off ...

YNaija June 17, 2023

Have You Watched Battle on Buka Street? Nigerians Can’t Stop Praising This Record-Breaking Film!

Nigeria’s highest-grossing film, “Battle on Buka Street,” has recently made its way onto Prime Video after concluding its successful theatrical ...

YNaija June 16, 2023

Essence Film Festival Shines Spotlight on Nollywood with ‘Nigeria Day’ Celebration

The Essence Film Festival in New Orleans has announced its lineup, and this year, Nollywood will take the spotlight with ...

YNaija June 15, 2023

Bolanle Ninalowo’s Involvement in Netflix’s ‘Extraction 2’ May Not Be What Fans Are Expecting

Renowned Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo recently found himself in the midst of a buzz when reports suggested his participation in ...

YNaija June 9, 2023

The Film Blog: Nonso Diobi Breaks Silence on His 6-Year Nollywood Hiatus, Teases New Movies

Nollywood aficionados were left wondering about the whereabouts of veteran actor Nonso Diobi, as he seemed to vanish from the ...

YNaija June 9, 2023

The Film Blog: TIERs Unveils Groundbreaking Film ‘PREYED’ Exposing Conversion Therapy in Nigeria, Premiering June 11

The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs) is set to unveil its thought-provoking documentary, “PREYED: Uncovering The Impact Of Conversion Practices ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail