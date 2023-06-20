Nigerian Writer Tunde Aladese Selected for 2023 European Showrunner Program

Renowned Nigerian writer Tunde Aladese has been selected as one of the 12 esteemed series writers for the highly sought-after 2023 European Showrunner Program.

This six-month program, designed by Internationale Filmschule Köln and funded by the Creative Europe – Media Programme of the European Union and Netflix, aims to expand the participants’ skills in key showrunning areas, including creative leadership, social impact, series producing, directing, and editing.

Leading the training and mentoring program is Jeppe Gjervig Gram, the showrunner behind the critically acclaimed series “Borgen.” Joining him are esteemed showrunners Jeff Melvoin from “Killing Eve,” Petja Peltomaa from “Syke/Nurses,” and Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann from “How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast).”

Tunde Aladese’s inclusion in this prestigious program reflects her exceptional talent and recognition within the international television industry. As a Nigerian writer, her participation not only showcases her individual accomplishments but also highlights the growing influence and representation of African voices in global storytelling.

The European Showrunner Program provides a unique opportunity for Tunde Aladese and the other participants to enhance their expertise and delve deeper into the intricate world of showrunning. By focusing on crucial aspects such as creative leadership, social impact, series producing, directing, and editing, this program equips them with the necessary tools and knowledge to excel in their craft.

As Tunde Aladese embarks on this transformative journey, her presence in the European Showrunner Program serves as an inspiration for aspiring writers and creatives across Nigeria and the entire African continent. Her selection not only recognizes her exceptional abilities but also paves the way for greater diversity and inclusivity in the global television landscape.