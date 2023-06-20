Nigerian TV Series ‘Ripples’ Returns After 30 Years

After a hiatus of thirty years, the highly anticipated series, Ripples: New Generation, picks up where its predecessor left off in 1993.

This new chapter follows the story of Doris, Leslie Dehinde-Philips’ granddaughter and an extraordinary young woman on the cusp of inheriting the Dehinde-Phillips fortune and a significant 75% share of DP Oil. Raised to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, Doris appears destined for success.

However, beneath the surface of her seemingly perfect life, Doris yearns for something more elusive: freedom.

Ripples: New Generation delves into the daunting challenges of oil spillage and its environmental consequences, the pursuit of freedom, and the determination to succeed against all odds. The series boasts a diverse cast of talented actors.

Tope Olowoniyan takes the lead role as Doris Dehinde-Philips, accompanied by Daniel Abua, Vine Olugu, and Ian Wordi portraying Elo Dehinde-Phillips, Alex, and Inspector Richard, respectively.

Fans of the original series will be delighted to see familiar faces reprising their roles. Alex Usifo, Barbara Soky, Emeka Ossai, and Keppy Ekpeyong-Bassey return as Talab Abass, Daphne Wellington-Cole, Wale Okoya, and Admiral (formerly Captain) Hassan, respectively.

Joining them are Debby Felix, Lexan Peters, Francis Onwochei, and Mena Sodje, representing the new generation of characters.

During the pre-screening launch of Ripples: New Generation, the creator, and producer of both Ripples and Ripples: New Generation, Zeb Ejiro, expressed his joy at bringing back the beloved series.

He exclaimed, “Today, we have made history with Ripples: The New Generation. It’s the only TV series or soap opera that was created thirty years ago and has made a triumphant return. This is the first of its kind and one to watch out for. No other program has achieved this feat. We are blending the old and the new generation, captivating viewers every Wednesday at 9 pm.”

