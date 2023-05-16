Seun Kuti’s Lawyer Raises Alarm Over Starvation of the Music Star in Detention

Seun Kuti, the renowned music star, has found himself at the center of a distressing situation as his lawyer raises concerns about his well-being while in detention. Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, a senior Advocate of Nigeria representing Kuti, has expressed dismay over the alleged starvation of his client during his time in custody.

In a strongly worded statement, Olumide-Fusika criticized the investigation conducted by Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, regarding the incident involving Seun Kuti. The lawyer revealed that not only was Kuti denied access to food by the police, but his wife was also prevented from seeing him, leaving the music star in a state of starvation.

Olumide-Fusika further stated that Seun Kuti intends to respond to Benjamin Hundeyin’s published “investigative findings” at an appropriate time and venue, where he will defend himself against any allegations made.

Referring to Hundeyin’s report, the lawyer highlighted his client’s expectation that the investigative officer would follow legal procedures and submit the investigation file for proper evaluation and possible prosecution.

However, to Seun Kuti’s disappointment, Hundeyin chose to release his investigative report to the media instead of initiating legal proceedings.

Olumide-Fusika referred to an article published by Punch on May 15, 2023, titled “Assault: Seun Kuti apologized, gave cop ₦‎12,000 to repair the vehicle, police say,” which quoted Benjamin Hundeyin’s version of events.

Read Also: Seun Kuti in Police Custody for Alleged Assault on Officer After Turning Himself In

According to the report, Hundeyin stated, “Seun Kuti was the one that bashed the officer’s vehicle, and the policeman followed him to call his attention to it, but the musician alighted from his car and slapped the policeman as seen in the trending video. However, the officer reported the incident at the Police Command in Ikeja.”

The lawyer emphasized that Seun Kuti had been in police custody since 8:00 am on May 15, 2023. Surprisingly, it was only around 8:00 pm on the same day, after Hundeyin had already concluded and published his investigative report, that Kuti was asked to provide a statement to the Police at the Force Criminal Investigation Department in Panti, Yaba.

Seun Kuti, in response to the circumstances, has decided to provide a statement explaining that, since Hundeyin has already completed the investigation and issued a published report, there is no purpose in making an additional statement. However, Kuti vows to vigorously defend himself against Hundeyin’s published “investigative findings” at the appropriate time and venue, adhering to the principles of the law.

The consequences of this situation have been distressing for Seun Kuti, as his wife was denied the opportunity to deliver a meal to him despite the absence of any alternative arrangements for his sustenance. Now, the focus shifts to the forthcoming actions of the police regarding the allegations against Seun Kuti, as the public eagerly awaits the next steps in this ongoing case.

It is important to recall that Seun Kuti was arrested and handcuffed on Monday following his visit to the state police command.