Tinubu Set to Unveil Book on Kaduna Governor Titled ‘Putting The People First: The El-Rufai Years’

Prominent figures, including the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Chairman of Dangote Group Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, are set to unveil a book that focuses on the tenure of Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The book, titled “Putting The People First: The El-Rufai Years,” is authored by journalist Emmanuel Ado and comprises a comprehensive collection of articles spanning the eight years of El-Rufai’s administration as Governor of Kaduna State.

In a press conference held in Kaduna on Monday, Tony Maude, the Co-Chairman of the Public Presentation Organizing Committee, shed light on the significance of the book.

With Ado’s wealth of experience as a senior journalist and media consultant who has resided in Kaduna for over 50 years, “Putting The People First: The El-Rufai Years” offers a comprehensive overview of El-Rufai’s governance in Kaduna State. Notably, Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, in his forward to the book, asserts that it “provides perspectives on a wide range of issues,” highlighting El-Rufai’s adeptness at handling various challenges, such as the Southern Kaduna question and the COVID-19 pandemic, setting him apart from his peers.

Furthermore, Omo-Agege describes the book as an “immense contribution to governance and political leadership in Nigeria” and emphasizes that it documents “political stewardship and the trope of governance,” aspects that have been lacking in Nigeria. As such, “Putting The People First: The El-Rufai Years” is positioned as an invaluable resource for politicians, administrators, political scientists, researchers, students, and the general public.

The grand unveiling event is set to be graced by esteemed personalities, affirming the significance of the book. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will serve as the Special Guest of Honour, while Senator Uba Sani, the Governor-elect of Kaduna State, will take on the role of Chief Presenter. HRH Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano, will preside as Chairman, and HRH Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamali, the Emir of Zazzau, will assume the role of Royal Father of the Day.

Other notable guests include Senator Godswill Akpabio, Barr. Nyesom Wike, the Governor of River State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, Barr. Simon Lalong, the Governor of Plateau State and Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Aliko Dangote, the President of Dangote Group, and Dr. Bashir Jamoh, the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency.