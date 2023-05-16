The Film Blog: First-Ever Lagos International Film & Cinema Convention Set to Hold July 20–22

Get ready to be captivated by the magic of the Lagos International Film and Cinema Convention (LIFACC), an extraordinary gathering of industry experts, visionaries, and creative minds from all corners of the globe.

This spectacular event will take place in the vibrant city of Lagos, Nigeria, and promises an unforgettable experience for film producers, distributors, cinema owners, equipment manufacturers, and OTT-streaming platforms alike.

LIFACC stands out as a pioneering convention, uniquely tailored to cater to Nigeria’s cinema and supplier sector and bringing together film producers, distributors, and other stakeholders under one roof.

Mark your calendars for the maiden edition of LIFACC, scheduled to take place from July 20th to 22nd, 2023, at the prestigious Radisson Blu Hotel in Lagos. Prepare to witness the convergence of cinema stakeholders, film producers, and distributors from across Nigeria and Africa.

Moreover, the convention will draw cinema equipment and facility manufacturers, suppliers, and solution providers from all corners of the world, showcasing their cutting-edge products and offering exciting deals.

But it’s not all business at LIFACC. Attendees will have the opportunity to unwind and connect during the convention’s delightful “Two Happy Hours” sessions, held at the end of each day. And what better way to conclude the event than with a post-event reception and party on a luxurious boat cruise, sailing along the picturesque coastlines of Lagos, with a memorable stopover in Badagry to explore a couple of remarkable tourist destinations? This casual networking experience promises to be a delightful conclusion to this remarkable gathering.

Don’t miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to immerse yourself in the enchanting world of film and cinema.

Click the link to register: LIFACC – Lagos International Film and Cinema Convention