Ifeanyi Has a Younger Brother – Davido; President Tinubu Pledges Transparent Collaboration with 10th National Assembly | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

Ifeanyi Has a Little Brother – Davido

Nigerian music sensation, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that his late son, Ifeanyi, has a younger brother. In an interview with YouTuber Anas Bukhash, Davido shared this heartfelt news.

During the interview, as the discussion revolved around his daughters, Davido interrupted to share the news, saying, “I have a son too. Like, Ifeanyi has a little brother.” When further probed about the boy’s name, he disclosed that his name is Dawson.

Tragically, Davido had experienced the loss of his older son, Ifeanyi, who drowned in a swimming pool at his residence in Banana Island, Lagos, in October 2022.

Davido openly expressed his deep regret over his son’s passing, stating, “I miss him every day. There are tears coming out of my eyes every morning. You don’t have to see it.”

The renowned artist also shared some personal anecdotes during the interview. He mentioned that he had once sold his billionaire father’s television sets and had come close to selling his Rolls Royce car in Atlanta. Known for his generous nature and penchant for giving money to his fans, Davido revealed that if his father were to give him a million dollars, he would give it all away before 9 pm on the same day.

As the youngest of five children, Davido revealed that he used to accompany his older siblings to nightclubs at the tender age of 15, providing a glimpse into his early experiences.

Davido’s disclosure about his younger son brings a bittersweet moment to his life, as he continues to navigate the grief of losing Ifeanyi. The revelation showcases the resilience and hope within Davido’s journey, as he embraces the joy of fatherhood once again.

President Tinubu Pledges Transparent Collaboration with 10th National Assembly

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his commitment to fostering a transparent working relationship with the newly formed 10th National Assembly, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

In a personal statement released on Tuesday, Tinubu extended his congratulations to the recently elected senate president and speaker while emphasizing the importance of their collective responsibility.

Speaking directly to the entire membership of the National Assembly, President Tinubu stated, “We have all been called upon and willingly accepted the responsibility to serve our beloved nation diligently and faithfully, as reflected in the oath we took. Now is the time to swiftly embark on the task of governance in service to Nigeria.”

“As your President, I am fully prepared to foster a transparent working relationship with the National Assembly,” President Tinubu continued. “Nigerians have high expectations for our distinguished senators and honorable members to enact laws and carry out oversight duties that will contribute to the effective functioning of the government and ultimately improve the quality of life for all citizens.”

See the full statement below:

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

NOW, LETS GET ON WITH THE BUSINESS OF THE PEOPLE

“The election of Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON and Rt. Honourable Tajudeen Abbas as the President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly is a good development.

I heartily congratulate them and also rejoice with the new Deputy Senate President Jibril Barau and House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu for their well-deserved victories.

Being elected by their peers as presiding officers and assuming the leadership of the National Assembly is a great honour that comes with huge responsibility. I trust that you will justify the confidence reposed in you by your members and many Nigerians.

I wish Senator Abdulaziz Yari, Honourable member Idris Wase and Honourable Aminu Jaji who enriched the process with their participation in the leadership election the best and a successful tenure in the 10th National Assembly.

I urge them to sustain the same level of enthusiasm they brought to the leadership contest in the discharge of their duties to their constituents and Nigeria.

My congratulations to all members of the National Assembly, across party lines, who, today, enlisted into the service of the blessed people of our great country.

We have all been called upon and accepted the responsibility to diligently and faithfully serve our fatherland with the oath we took. It is time to get on and move swiftly with the business of governance in the service of Nigeria.

As your President, I am prepared to transparently work with the National Assembly. Nigerians expect distinguished Senators and Honourable members to make laws and carry out oversight duties that will enhance the performance of government to achieve successful outcomes including improving their quality of life.

In the course of our work together, disagreements may occur. When we disagree it will not be out of malice, ill-will and quest to diminish the institution of National Assembly or any individual member.

Our people across the length and breadth of our country expect so much from us. They want us to lift their economic burden. They want us eliminate insecurity so our farmers in rural communities can go to their farms and produce the food we eat.

Our people look up to us to change the fortune of our country for good and remove all barriers that impede progress. All of these we can make happen with dedication and commitment. We can only achieve all the good things we promised during our campaigns when we work together in harmony but with respect for our respective prerogatives and in the best interest of our country.

We cannot afford to waste this opportunity because Nigerians want us to make every day of the next four years count. Justifiably, our people want more from their government. They truly deserve progressive good governance that will improve their standards of living. We must give them our best.

I will remain a partner in progress for peace, stability and prosperity of Nigeria. I count on the leadership of the 10th National Assembly and all members to work and walk with me on this governmental journey.

Once again, I send my best wishes.”

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President and Commander-in-Chief, Federal Republic of Nigeria

­June 13, 2023

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu Takes Medical Leave

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has taken a medical leave abroad and temporarily handed over governance to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa. The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, confirmed the receipt of a letter from the governor, informing the assembly of his departure for medical treatment.

According to a statement released by the lawmaker, the governor’s leave began on June 7th and is expected to last for 21 days, ending on July 6th. The extension of the leave was due to the public holidays on June 12th (Democracy Day) and Eid el Kabir on June 28th and 29th.

During his absence, Governor Akeredolu has instructed his deputy, Honorable Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, to assume the role of acting governor. He has assured the public of his return to office on July 6th.

It is worth noting that Governor Akeredolu’s medical leave comes at a time when concerns about his health have emerged, with rumors circulating that he is deceased. However, the Ondo State Government swiftly debunked these speculations and confirmed that the governor is alive and attending to state matters. The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, urged the public to ignore such rumors and assured them of the governor’s well-being.

In response to the situation, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has called for Governor Akeredolu’s resignation. The party’s spokesperson, Kennedy Peretei, stated that if the governor is unable to fulfill his official responsibilities, it is essential for him to hand over power to the deputy governor, as stipulated by the Nigerian constitution.

As Governor Akeredolu focuses on his medical treatment, the deputy governor will assume the responsibilities of governing the state. The smooth transition of power ensures that the administration can continue to address the needs of the people during this period.

Newly Elected Speaker Tajudeen Abbas Asserts Independence of the 10th Assembly

In the wake of his resounding victory in the House of Representatives’ Speaker election, Tajudeen Abbas asserted on Tuesday that the 10th assembly would not be a mere rubber stamp. Abbas made this statement during a press briefing with State House correspondents in Abuja after meeting with President Bola Tinubu in his office.

Abbas emphasized that members of the house voted based on their convictions, transcending party lines, contrary to the narratives and media propaganda surrounding the election. He further pledged that the 10th assembly would strive to collaborate with the executive branch to enhance efficiency and challenge policies when necessary, all in the pursuit of national development.

Earlier in the day, Abbas, the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and representative of Zaria Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, secured an overwhelming victory in a voice vote, triumphing over Idris Wase and Aminu Jaji. The election, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, saw Abbas amass 352 out of the 359 total votes cast, while Jaji and Wase received three votes each.

Following his victory, Abbas, who has been a member of the House since 2011, was duly sworn in as the new Speaker of the House of Representatives, succeeding Femi Gbajabiamila, who is now the Chief of Staff-designate to President Bola Tinubu. In addition, Benjamin Kalu, representing Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State, emerged as the Deputy Speaker of the House, having been elected unopposed. Kalu succeeded Wase, who served as the Deputy Speaker in the ninth National Assembly.

The landslide victory of Tajudeen Abbas and the subsequent appointment of Benjamin Kalu as Deputy Speaker signal the beginning of a new era in the House of Representatives. With Abbas’s assurance of an independent and collaborative assembly, Nigerians can expect a dynamic legislative body that will prioritize the nation’s development while holding the executive accountable.

Chief of Defence Staff Urges Troops to Eliminate Criminal Elements in South-East

Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, has issued a directive to the troops of Operation Udoka, urging them to intensify their efforts in eliminating criminal elements that are disrupting peace and impeding economic activities in the southeastern states of Nigeria.

During his address at the Nigerian Army 82 Division headquarters in Enugu on Tuesday, Irabor commended the troops for their successful operations, which contributed to violence-free, fair, and credible elections in the region.

“You have been tasked with the responsibility of eradicating the criminal elements that are disturbing the peace and socio-economic well-being of the South-East,” stated Irabor, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Drawing from the reports received from the General Officer Commanding 82 Division and other field commanders, Irabor expressed his satisfaction with the troops’ conduct during the general elections. He applauded their effectiveness and dedication, which resulted in a resounding success.

However, Irabor emphasized that the work is not yet complete and urged the troops to redouble their efforts in tackling the pockets of insecurity caused by criminal elements in the South-East.

Additionally, the Chief of Defence Staff voiced his support for the recent decision of Governor Peter Mbah and other regional governors to counter the sit-at-home order issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Irabor called upon the troops to back the state governments’ move.

“I am taking this opportunity to appeal to the people of Enugu State and the South-East region not to allow any criminal activities to thrive within their communities. They should collaborate with security agencies to defy the illegal sit-at-home orders,” Irabor urged.

He also advised the criminals behind the sit-at-home order to cease their illegal and detrimental activities, emphasizing that such actions only serve to oppress and hinder progress. Irabor encouraged individuals with grievances to pursue lawful avenues for expressing their concerns.